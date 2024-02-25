UM Drives Off With Media Account For Global Automotive Manufacturer, Chery

Following a highly contested pitch, media agency UM announces its appointment as the media agency of record for global car manufacturer Chery.

UM’s remit includes all media strategy, planning and buying in Australia, supporting Chery’s launch of all new vehicle releases in 2024, as the brand establishes its market presence.

Anathea Ruys, CEO of UM, said it is fantastic news so early in the year, and her team were excited to play a pivotal role in Chery’s Australian success. “UM’s strategic approach to media planning and buying will play a key role in bolstering Chery’s market presence in Australia, connecting the brand with new audiences across various media platforms,” said Ruys.

“With a shared vision of driving ambitious growth, we will together unlock new possibilities to engage audiences, helping Chery create a lasting impact in Australia’s competitive automotive landscape,” Ruys said.

“We were very impressed with UM’s excellent understanding of our business and the agency’s creativity and strong effectiveness record, but it is their team’s passion for achieving results through open and collaborative partnerships that really made them stand out and we are delighted to welcome UM’s team to Chery’s agency village,” said Mark Vukoja, brand & marketing director at Chery.

“With an ambitious growth agenda, Chery aims to become one of Australia’s top automotive brands, having launched 2 new SUV models this year; the Omoda 5, Tiggo 7, and more models on the way in 2024”.