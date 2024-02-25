UM Drives Off With Media Account For Global Automotive Manufacturer, Chery

UM Drives Off With Media Account For Global Automotive Manufacturer, Chery
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Following a highly contested pitch, media agency UM announces its appointment as the media agency of record for global car manufacturer Chery.

UM’s remit includes all media strategy, planning and buying in Australia, supporting Chery’s launch of all new vehicle releases in 2024, as the brand establishes its market presence.

Anathea Ruys, CEO of UM, said it is fantastic news so early in the year, and her team were excited to play a pivotal role in Chery’s Australian success. “UM’s strategic approach to media planning and buying will play a key role in bolstering Chery’s market presence in Australia, connecting the brand with new audiences across various media platforms,” said Ruys.

“With a shared vision of driving ambitious growth, we will together unlock new possibilities to engage audiences, helping Chery create a lasting impact in Australia’s competitive automotive landscape,” Ruys said.

“We were very impressed with UM’s excellent understanding of our business and the agency’s creativity and strong effectiveness record, but it is their team’s passion for achieving results through open and collaborative partnerships that really made them stand out and we are delighted to welcome UM’s team to Chery’s agency village,” said Mark Vukoja, brand & marketing director at Chery.

“With an ambitious growth agenda, Chery aims to become one of Australia’s top automotive brands, having launched 2 new SUV models this year; the Omoda 5, Tiggo 7, and more models on the way in 2024”.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Chery UM

Latest News

Swifties Green With Envy As Jackie O Goes To Eras Tour Not Once, But TWICE
  • Media

Swifties Green With Envy As Jackie O Goes To Eras Tour Not Once, But TWICE

It was a hard weekend for those who failed to secure tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras tour.  Not only did they miss the biggest event of the decade, but they were also forced to watch glitter-covered Swifties flaunt their Eras Tour t-shirts in their bitter green faces.  But there was someone who had no problem […]

“Twifties” Take To The Sky As Twisties Honour Taylor Swift
  • Campaigns

“Twifties” Take To The Sky As Twisties Honour Taylor Swift

Twisties, soaring high above Crown Sydney, painted the skies with a special tribute to Taylor Swift yesterday afternoon. As Taylor gears up for her highly anticipated Sydney leg of the Australian Eras Tours, Twisties was proud to show its unwavering support in a truly iconic fashion.

Written News Reaches An Incredible 97% Of Australians Aged 14+ Each Month
  • Media

Written News Reaches An Incredible 97% Of Australians Aged 14+ Each Month

Fresh readership figures from Roy Morgan (12 months to December 2023) show written news retaining its broad reach across the country, with 97 per cent (or 21.4M) of Australians aged 14+ consuming news in any given month. The figures reflect the evolving and deepening landscape of news media titles and readership behaviours across print and […]

IAB Study: Online Advertising Spend Reaches $14.7 Billion
  • Advertising

IAB Study: Online Advertising Spend Reaches $14.7 Billion

The Australian online advertising market reached $14.7bn spend for the 2023 calendar year according to data released today in the IAB Australia Online Advertising Expenditure Report (OAER) prepared by PwC Australia. Total advertising expenditure increased 3.7 per cent year-on-year. This was a slowdown from the growth of 9.1 per cent reported in 2022, however, a […]

Hello Social’s FISHER Rework Of ‘JAMMING’ Sends “Bob Marley: One Love” To Number One
  • Campaigns

Hello Social’s FISHER Rework Of ‘JAMMING’ Sends “Bob Marley: One Love” To Number One

To celebrate the launch of BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE, Grammy-nominated Australian music producer FISHER has put his spin on Bob Marley’s legendary track ‘JAMMING’. The global collaboration was spun up by Australia-integrated agency Hello Social and has already amassed over 5M plays.   View this post on Instagram   A post shared by FISHER (@followthefishtv) […]

HiBob Research: 61% Of Women Would Consider Leaving Their Job Over Wage Gap
  • Marketing

HiBob Research: 61% Of Women Would Consider Leaving Their Job Over Wage Gap

Over half (61 per cent) of Australian women would consider leaving their job if they find out that their organisation has a gender pay gap — regardless of how big the gap is — according to new research by HR tech unicorn HiBob. Surprisingly, 36 per cent of men also express a willingness to leave, […]

Image lead story Domain CMO Rebecca Darley: Tealium’s CDP Allowed Us To Personalise At Scale
  • Partner Content
  • Technology

Domain CMO Rebecca Darley: Tealium’s CDP Allowed Us To Personalise At Scale

Domain’s chief marketing officer (CMO), Rebecca Darley, said that without Tealium’s customer data platform (CDP), her business would not have been able to achieve the personalised marketing success that has made it one of the leaders in data-driven marketing in Australia. Speaking at an exclusive breakfast event hosted by B&T at Sydney’s swish harbourside restaurant, […]

Partner Content

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Man of Many Partners With NBC Universal For Red Carpet ‘Argylle’ Premiere
  • Campaigns

Man of Many Partners With NBC Universal For Red Carpet ‘Argylle’ Premiere

Man of Many in partnership with NBC Universal, stages an atmosphere of elegance for Sydney premiere of ‘Argylle’ film. Independent lifestyle publication digital publication, Man of Many, has shown its innovative approach to event management in the premiere of ‘Argylle’ at Hoyts Cinema in Sydney’s entertainment quatre. Over 400 guests were included in the films […]