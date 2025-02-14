UK Gifting Platform Moonpig Partners With Sling & Stone For PR In Australia

Sling & Stone has won a competitive pitch to amplify awareness of Moonpig in Australia, the global greeting cards and gifts platform.

Moonpig revolutionised the British greetings card market in the 2000s, focusing on cards that shoppers could personalise with photos and text. Now a one-stop-gift shop, the brand continues to innovate, developing an easy-to-use card design app, plus new features such as video messaging.

“Sling & Stone’s deep experience and passion in consumer retail and tech innovation complements our marketing programme for Australian shoppers. The creativity showcased in the pitch, their deep local networks and genuine passion for the brand confirms that we couldn’t have found a better partner; they are a true extension of our in-house team.” said Mary Liu, international director at Moonpig.

“Moonpig is a pioneering, market leading brand, forging connections to positively impact users, and doing it all with a sense of humour, making it the perfect pairing for Sling & Stone.” said Kelly Owens, director of consumer at Sling & Stone.

Moonpig joins an expansive portfolio of global brands who have sought out Sling & Stone’s expertise in localising, launching and amplifying brands in the Australian market, with current international clients including Krispy Kreme, Domino’s, Levi’s, Lush and Too Good To Go.