NewsletterTechnology

Twilio Announces Multi-Year Partnership With Microsoft 

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
5 Min Read
Inbal Shani, Chief Product Officer at Twilio.

Twilio will develop conversational AI solutions built on Microsoft Azure AI Foundry and Twilio’s customer engagement platform

 Twilio, the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalised experiences for today’s leading brands, has released Twilio SIGNAL a multi-year strategic partnership with Microsoft to accelerate adoption of conversational AI solutions for customer engagement. The collaboration unlocks potential for more than 10 million Twilio developers and thousands of Microsoft managed customers to build the future of conversational AI and helps deliver on Twilio’s vision: ensuring that every digital interaction between businesses and consumers is amazing.  

Conversational AI enables computer systems to understand and respond to human conversations in a way that mimics natural dialogue. It leverages natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning (ML) to analyse and interpret human voice and text input, delivering appropriate responses through AI-generated voice or text.

Businesses building conversational AI experiences for customer engagement have run into a number of challenges — from lack of precision due to incomplete data, to difficulty scaling beyond successful pilot programs due to legacy systems integration challenges and lack of robust data infrastructure. Twilio’s expertise and leadership across communications, data, and AI, combined with Microsoft Azure AI’s safe, secure, enterprise-grade, and global infrastructure uniquely help accelerate conversational AI adoption across the enterprise. 

“Every interaction between a business and their customers is an opportunity to build loyalty and trust, and those interactions have been drastically improved by AI,” said Inbal Shani, Chief Product Officer at Twilio. “Conversational AI enhances customer engagement by delivering precision for our customers, and rich and dynamic experiences for their consumers.”  

The two companies will collaborate on developing conversational AI customer engagement solutions built on Microsoft Azure AI Foundry and Twilio’s comprehensive customer engagement platform that combines communications, contextual data, and AI. Product innovation areas of focus for the strategic partnership will consist of a broad range of conversational AI services, including: 

  • capabilities for building multi-channel AI agents for automating and dramatically improving every customer engagement; 
  • AI agents that assist live agents in the contact center via enhanced Twilio Agent Copilot capabilities; and
  • multi-modal solutions for enhancing and improving digital interactions between businesses and customers. 

“Azure AI Foundry enables customers to confidently scale AI including AI agents across their organisation with our enterprise-grade technologies and best practices that help manage risk, improve accuracy, protect privacy, reinforce transparency, and simplify compliance,” said Asha Sharma, Corporate Vice President, Azure AI Platform at Microsoft. “Customers will see strong business value with the combination of Azure AI Foundry and Twilio’s communications and data capabilities – the critical last mile connection between businesses and customers.”  

Conversational AI at Twilio

Twilio’s Conversational AI solutions provide model flexibility, streamlined options for businesses to augment capabilities at their own speed, and native integrations to the leading Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) and Customer Data Platform (CDP) to drive more efficient and engaging customer interactions.

In addition to the strategic partnership with Microsoft, Twilio announced numerous conversational AI enhancements and innovations today at Twilio SIGNAL for businesses exploring conversational AI solutions for customer care and sales. 

Notable innovations include:

  • ConversationRelay (General Availability): A conversational AI capability that enables developers to create robust natural voice AI agents using their choice of LLM. Twilio seamlessly integrates real-time streaming, the latest speech recognition technology, interruption handling, and expressive, human-like voices, allowing developers to create advanced agentic applications more quickly, and with less overhead.  
  • Conversational Intelligence (General Availability for Voice and Private Beta for Messaging): An expansion of Twilio’s Voice Intelligence, Conversational Intelligence analyses voice calls and text-based conversations, converting them into structured data and insights that improve customer experiences and operational efficiency, at scale.

Related posts:

  1. Feast Your Eyes On The Magnificence Of The Cairns Crocodiles Awards Winners!
  2. ‘AI Is A Co-Pilot, Not Autopilot’ – TBWA Appoints Lucio Ribeiro As Inaugural Chief AI & Innovation Officer
  3. Debates, Emotion & Economics: Pinterest Wraps Day 3 In Cairns
  4. See The Spectacular Cairns Crocodiles Closing Party!
TAGGED:
Arvind Hickman
By Arvind Hickman
Follow:
Arvind writes about anything to do with media, advertising and stuff. He is the former media editor of Campaign in London and has worked across several trade titles closer to home. Earlier in his career, Arvind covered business, crime, politics and sport. When he isn’t grilling media types, Arvind is a keen photographer, cook, traveller, podcast tragic and sports fanatic (in particular Liverpool FC). During his heyday as an athlete, Arvind captained the Epping Heights PS Tunnel Ball team and was widely feared on the star jumping circuit.

Latest News

Lee Kum Kee To Flavour Asian Cooking On MasterChef For Another Season
Taylor Fieldings’ Cairns Crocodile Diary Day Three: Stronger Brand Foundations
13cabs Named Taxi Partner For FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships Adelaide 2025
Resmed Champions Sleep Health As The Official Sleep Partner Of The Qatar Airways British & Irish Lions Tour To Australia 2025
Register Lost your password?