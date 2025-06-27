TV Ratings (26/06/2025): AFL Draws the Biggest Crowd, But NRL Keeps Them Watching

Thursday night footy served up a three-way battle for viewers, with the AFL, NRL and Matildas all vying for primetime attention, and each walking away with a win of their own.

The AFL clash between Port Adelaide and Carlton technically took top honours in total reach, drawing 1.571 million viewers nationally. But that figure didn’t translate into loyalty. With the Blues managing just one goal in the first half and Port running rampant with a 110-60 point win, the average audience settled at 524,000, suggesting plenty of fans switched off early.

In contrast, the NRL showdown between the Panthers and Bulldogs proved to be the night’s stickiest programming. While it reached a slightly smaller total audience of 1.401 million, it boasted a much higher average of 702,000. That’s a testament to the tension of the 8–6 scoreline, with fans hanging on until the final siren in what many are calling the game of the year. The Panthers’ win keeps their five-peat dream alive and kept viewers glued throughout.

Meanwhile, the Matildas quietly kicked their way into the mix with a strong showing. Their friendly but dominate 3-0 win over Slovenia attracted a total national reach of 829,000 and an average audience of 294,000, proving they remain a reliable ratings force even outside of major tournaments.

Ultimately, the AFL may have grabbed the most eyeballs, but NRL held them. And the Matildas? They’re still very much part of Australia’s primetime sporting trinity.