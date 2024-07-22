TV Ratings (21/7/24): French Travel Does Numbers For Nine Ahead Of Paris Olympics

The Travel Guides go for gold on an Olympics French holiday, with their first stop four hours away from Paris, in Mont Saint-Michel.

The Guides celebrated the upcoming Paris Olympics by exploring the surroundings of the city in one of France’s most breathtaking sights: the 1,300-year-old Mont Saint-Michel.

The episode raked in a Total TV National Reach of 2,301,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 1,140,000.

The tiny village and its famous abbey are cut off by the ocean twice a day. But thanks to a connecting bridge, travellers no longer have to wait until low tide to visit Mont Saint-Michel.

“Probably one of the best views we’ve ever seen,” said a speechless Kev.

The Guides took a stab at the county’s most successful Olympic sport, fencing.

Over on Seven, Dancing With the Stars also did the numbers, with Aussies tuning in to watch the first group of Stars return to the dancefloor for the first elimination. Cousins Ben and Nadia Bartel both found themselves up for elimination after poorly performing a Cha Cha and a Tango respectively. The two had to compete in a dance-off, and Nadia was ultimately sent home.

Viewers were left baffled when a stunt involving one of the judges went wrong. Lisa McCune and her dance partner Ian Waite, who are the current frontrunners to win this year’s season, ended their show-stopping jail-themed jive performance by handcuffing the actress to judge Craig Revel Horwood.

While Craig was in on the gag and appeared happy to participate, things took a very awkward turn when neither Lisa nor Ian could locate the key to unlock the handcuffs at the end of the dance. Lisa could be seen assuring Craig after the performance that Ian had the key, however, he admitted he had no idea where it was.

Sonia Kruger attempted to make a joke of the situation, saying she was “so glad” they had found Helen Richey’s handcuffs because she’d been looking for them all season but quickly realised that Lisa and Craig genuinely couldn’t break free.

“They’re real ones, darling,” Craig said. “We’re sort of actually stuck. I’m not joking”.

The baffling event on Sunday’s episode raked in a Total TV National of 2,210,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 989,000.

Seven’s AFL raked in a Total TV National reach of 1,479,000. A packed crowd of 33,924 spectators at the Gabba saw the Lions overcome a 15-point deficit at three-quarter time to defeat an injury-hit Swans 11.13 (79) to 11.11 (77) and claim third place on the ladder.

Over on 10, Rocketman, the movie released in 2019 following Elton John’s breakthrough years, raked in a Total TV National Reach of 905,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 197,000.