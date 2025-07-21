TV Ratings

TV Ratings (20/07/2025): Barnstorming Back-Rower Halasima Rips Knights' Fans Hearts Out

Oliver Cerovic
Oliver Cerovic
2 Min Read
Leka Halasima. Credit: @nzwarriors/Instagram.

A million people tuned in as Leka Halasima came up with one of the most clutch plays in NRL history, with his show-stopping, 40 metre try to win the match for the Warriors.

In the rugby league on Sunday afternoon majority of pundits expected the fourth place Warriors to walk over the struggling 14th placed Knights, which could explain the low total TV national average audience of 448,000.

However, with five minutes remaining major underdogs Newcastle found themselves one point in front after halfback Jack Cogger slotted a field goal. This one point field goal in the end didn’t prove to be enough for the struggling side, who did its very best to hold out the Warriors.

The following five minutes that ensued, were nothing short of remarkable. Warriors halfback Tanah Boyd had a two-point field goal and a penalty goal attempt to take his side to victory. The pressure seemed too much for the halfback who was playing in his second game for his new team.

But on his third attempt at victory, when the Warriors were down and out for the count, his field goal kick got charged down, which ended up being the best possible result for the Warriors as back rower Halasima cleaned the loose ball up, before running 40 metres to barge his way over for a famous Warriors victory.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by One NZ Warriors (@nzwarriors)

How Did The Networks Fare Over The Weekend?

