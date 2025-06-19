TV Ratings (18/06/2025): QLD Keep The Series Alive With Gutsy Two Point Victory

All eyes were on Nine last night, with the network hosting, exclusively game two of the State of Origin Series for 5,467,000 people. Major underdogs Queensland were ruled out before even running onto the field in Perth, being one-nil down and have never won at the Western Australian venue.

But as the Maroons so often do, they played into that underdog role perfectly, and utilised the tag to motivate them to a gutsy 26-24 win in the rain. It was NSW who crossed the stripe first through winger, Brian To’o who swooped on a loose ball for a national average of 3,751,000 people to see.

This was the last time the Blues would fire a shot in the first half with Queensland running riot, scoring 26 unanswered points to take a 20 point lead going into half time. The momentum change came off the back off a gutsy performance from recently named captain Cameron Munster. It was his incredible running game that sparked the Maroons into the fierce team all New South Welshmen fear.

As Origin so often does, the game was flipped on its head in the second half, with NSW almost pulling off the greatest comeback in origin history. The second major momentum swing came off the back of Blues Winger Brian To’o who scored three tries to get his side within two points.

Unfortunately for NSW it wasn’t to be with goal kicker Zac Lomax missing three conversions, leaving six points out on the field. This has been the common theme for NSW with Lomax and halfback Nathan Cleary kicking a total of three conversions in 10 attempts.

Nonetheless, footy fans love the cinema of a game three decider.

Highlighting Seven and Ten in the entertainment program category was The Chase with a total TV national reach of 1,425,000 and a national average audience of 751,000 and Masterchef with a reach of 1,043,000 and an average audience of 529,000.