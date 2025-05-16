NewsletterTV Ratings

TV Ratings (15/05/2025): Women’s State Of Origin Game 2 Pulls Nearly Twice The Viewers Of AFL Clash

1 Min Read

In another huge win for Women’s sport the Women’s Game Two origin match smashed the ratings, taking out the second top spot in reach and fourth overall.

Even more notable, the event smashed the AFL with a national average of 1,067,000, almost double that of the AFL’s match between Hawthorn and the Gold Coast which delivered only 545,000 average viewers.

Driven by Nine’s exclusive rights, the exhilarating match even beat Nine’s own news bulletin that usually sits firmly in second place, and only just fell short of Seven’s 6pm bulletin.

Nine wasn’t the only winner of the night, the NSW Blues dominated the Maroons from start to finish with a solid 26-6 win that saw them lock in a win for the series.

