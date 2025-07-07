TV Ratings (06/07/2025): Travel Guides Hits 1.15M As San Fran’s Robots Take the Wheel

It was all eyes on Travel Guides last night as the guides took a step Back To The Future with a trip into the futuristic world of San Francisco. The episode did the numbers for Nine with a total TV national reach of 2,152,000 and a national average of 1,152,000 – placing it third overall and first among the non-news programs.

Known more for its giant hills, breathtaking views and impossible bridges, San Francisco in 2025 is more of “a futuristic city where machines are in control”.

Greeted immediately by a driverless car, the guides were thrust into all that the city by the bay has to offer.

In a state of pure disbelief, Kevin described the experience as “so strange”.

Despite taking some getting used to, Kevin eventually came around to not having to have someone navigate from the passenger seat while he drove.

Stepping into the other side of the city, the guides took to Yosemite to explore the uninterrupted beauty of northern California. The guides reaction can only be described as totally blown away.

“I wasn’t prepared for that retina-detaching beauty,” Kevin declared.

Mark was left in disbelief but a swift kick from his wife pulled him back to reality. “Mark, just keep your eyes on the road please,” she said as the Fren family drove down the windy road.