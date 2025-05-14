Truth, Equity & A Whole Lot Of Crocs: What Not To Miss On Day Three Of Cairns Crocodiles, Presented By Pinterest

Good morning from Cairns, where the sun is up, the coffees are strong, and so are the opinions. It’s day three of Crocodiles and while the rainforest air is thick, the ideas are even thicker. Whether you’re chasing growth, grappling with AI, or just hoping to find a seat near the power outlets, this is the day to lean in.

Now, before we dive into it! If you haven’t been to the Mission Australia coffee van on the ground floor yet, make sure you do. The Baristas are on a paid traineeship to help them escape the cycle of homelessness. Coffee is free thanks to Mutinex but you can donate onsite to help Mission Australia help more people in need.

Now here’s your essential guide to today’s sessions worth skipping lunch for!

Moving the Needle: Revolutionising the Game with Chris Nay

10:05 AM – 10:35 AM | Reef

Speakers:

Chris Nay, CEO, Wheelchair Rugby Australia

Aimee Edwards, Journalist, B&T

Wheelchair Rugby Australia’s Chris Nay doesn’t just play the game, he’s changing it. From rewriting the rules to cutting groundbreaking deals with Foxtel, Nay is a masterclass in strategic disruption. This session is a crash course in turning “no” into game-changing momentum, with insights that go way beyond sport.

What the F*ck is the Point? Finding Meaning, Leadership and Legacy in Your Career

10:40 AM – 11:10 AM | Rainforest

Speakers:

Laura Cibilich, Founder, RUN Aotearoa

Chiquita King, MD, Cocogun

Moderator: Tom Fogden, Editor, B&T

Ditch the jargon and get real. This raw, hilarious and heartfelt session is for anyone who’s ever questioned why we do what we do. Two powerhouse women share the best advice they’ve ever received and what actually matters when building a career that lasts.

Navigating Crisis: Culture, Action & Rebound

11:15 AM – 11:45 AM | Reef

Speakers:

Cam Luby, Head of Consumer Marketing, Optus

Arvind Hickman, Features Editor, B&T

What happens when everything goes wrong? Cam Luby takes you inside the anatomy of crisis response, from culture shock to leadership decisions, and what it really takes to bounce back. Vulnerability, purpose and serious strategy collide in this must-attend session

The Role Of Brands In Building A Cohesive Australia

11:50 AM – 12:20 PM | Rainforest

Speakers:

Rose Herceg, President, WPP

Susan Coghill, CMO, Tourism Australia

Sunita Gloster AM, Strategic Advisor

Matthew Michael, CEO, Droga5 ANZ

From beaches and BBQs to brand responsibility, what does Australia really look like in 2025? This panel explores how advertising can shape national identity in a divided world, with new research on what Aussies think about “Brand Australia.” It’s the big, necessary conversation.

The Truth on Trial: Media, Power, and the Fight for Reputation

2:10 PM – 2:55 PM | Keynote

Speakers:

Sue Chrysanthou SC, Defamation Barrister

Maz Farrelly, Ex-TV Producer, Moderator

In an age of misinformation, few people know the stakes like Sue Chrysanthou SC. This legal heavyweight pulls back the curtain on media warfare, cancel culture and reputation recovery. It’s not just a keynote, it’s a wake-up call for every brand and newsroom.

Cairns Hatchlings Awards

4:00 PM – 4:45 PM | Presented by Yahoo

Spot the next big thing before they’re keynote regulars. The inaugural Cairns Hatchlings celebrates emerging talents making waves in media, marketing and advertising across APAC.

Cairns Crocodiles Awards

4:45 PM – 6:00 PM

The final showdown. The big bites. The creative crown jewels. Find out who takes home the coveted Cairns Crocodiles trophies for the region’s boldest, brightest and bravest work.

This is it! You came, you sweated, you inspired. Go grab a coffee and make day three count! Then go celebrate with a cold one. You’ve earned it.