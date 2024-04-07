TrinityP3 ‘The State of the Pitch’ Report Highlights Where Marketers Are Failing When It Comes To Pitching
A new report by marketing management and pitch consultancy TrinityP3 has highlighted how many marketers, or their procurement teams, are asking too much of their agencies in pitches or casting too wide a net in terms of the pitch lists and process requirements when asking agencies to sign up for new business.
Lead image: Lydia Feely and Darren Woolley
The inaugural “The State of the Pitch” report saw Australia’s leading pitch consultancy, TrinityP3, survey agencies for their views across 77 pitches over six months, run across the market covering 28 industry categories, agency fees from $50,000 to $10m and represents a sample of half of the pitches run across Australia and New Zealand for the period.
“The key thing that stood out to us in doing this inaugural “State of the Pitch” survey is that many marketers are boiling the ocean in their search for the right agency,” said Darren Woolley, CEO of TrinityP3. “It doesn’t need to be that way but also it shouldn’t be. We had agencies reporting pitch lists of between three and up to 45 agencies. Now, some clients will have open tender requirements, but a process involving that quantity of agencies needs a speedy and robust process for refining the list in the interests of everyone’s time and effort”.
When asked to score the 77 pitches included in the survey, the average was 3.13 out of a possible score of five.
“A score of 3.13 out of 5 isn’t completely damning, but it also highlights that our industry has significant room for improvement when it comes to pitching,” said Lydia Feely, general manager of TrinityP3.
“We noticed a significant difference in how agencies scored the process depending on whether marketing, procurement, or an external consultant was running the pitch. Sadly, in too many cases, agencies were reporting a lack of ‘table stakes’, the minimum requirements that ensure the client pitching business has a clear and reasonable process that they know they can stick to and which will keep everyone involved informed and respected”.
The TrinityP3 report noted how consultant-run pitches account for less than 15 per cent of the pitches surveyed in the Australian market. Amid an environment where marketing and their procurement teams often run a pitch themselves, it recommends the need for stronger industry-wide guidelines with greater optionality that assist marketers and brands when considering how to select an agency.
“The issue is too many marketers are applying a one-size-fits-all approach. How you select an agency for a $50,000 project brief should look a lot different to a $10m retainer account,” said Feely. “The problem is some marketers are signing up, or being forced into, the same procurement process regardless of the size of the account or the scope of work. That’s not good for agencies or marketers – it simply wastes everyone’s time, money and effort”
“As an industry, this is something we can all collaborate on to solve. If you look at something like the UK’s Pitch Positive Pledge, this is an example of what can be done to help achieve a better outcome”.
The report also looked at which industries were pitching. Banking, Financial, and Insurance were the most represented categories, followed by Education, Tourism, retail, and Food and Beverage. Local pitches represented more than 60% of those surveyed, with regional pitches representing 32% and global pitches representing just 3.9%.
“It is great to see local pitches dominating the Australian market,” said Woolley. ”We too often hear that global, and even some regional pitches, rarely represent value for return for agencies in the local market, and so we see this shift as a positive for Australian adland, although there’s a risk that it is cyclical and that particularly COVID may have spiked the number of pitches in categories such as travel, tourism and education.”
Client needs are also rapidly evolving, with a growing number of clients demanding capabilities beyond strategy, creative/content, and paid media, including programmatic.
Please login with linkedin to commenttrinityp3
Latest News
John Phung Joins G-Squared From AKQA
Digital consultancy G Squared has appointed former senior AKQA, Digitas and Dentsu data strategy specialist John Phung (lead image) as head of data and analytics. In the newly created role, Phung will lead G Squared’s data analysis and reporting capabilities in paid media, SEO, and web. He will work closely with its consultants to provide […]
Ogilvy Melbourne Snares Chris Andrews From Special
Ogilvy Melbourne has snagged the talents of multi-award-winning creative Chris Andrews, who joins the agency immediately as group creative director. Lead image: Chris Andrews (L) with Ogilvy Melbourne ECD Hilary Badger. Andrews, who most recently worked at Special, has a strong reputation as a highly credentialed and craft-oriented leader. He also brings broad experience gained […]
Aussies 0-100 Celebrate Bonds In Latest Campaign Via Special Group
Bonds has launched a new brand platform, “As worn by us” capturing the extent to which everyday Aussies engage with the Bonds brand. Look down, look in your top drawer, and you’ll probably find at least one piece of Bonds wear. For so many of us, Bonds is what we wear throughout our life. To […]
Fast 10: Accenture Song’s Mark Green On Clients Getting “Addicted” To Winning Awards
Mark Green, owner and CEO of The Monkeys and President ANZ of Accenture Song (centre above), is, as you can imagine, a very busy man. Fortunately, Greg ‘Sparrow’ Graham has one very fast interview series and was able to tie Green down for just long enough to get his view on award-winning ads, challenging the […]
Medium Rare & PHAR Partnerships Join Forces For New Commercial Sponsorship Brand, 17Hands
Medium Rare Content Agency has announced it has joined forces with commercial sponsorship specialists PHAR Partnerships to launch a new commercial sponsorship brand, 17Hands. 17Hands combines Medium Rare Content Agency’s expertise in creating brand stories and commercialising content with PHAR’s global footprint and proven ability to maximise sponsorship opportunities. Head of 17Hands at Medium Rare […]
Claxon Embarks On Growth Journey With Acquisition Of Gold Coast Based Agency
Independent growth agency Claxon has announced the acquisition of Gold Coast creative agency Embark. The acquisition is Claxon’s second in 14 months and will further deepen its existing creative capability. Lead image: L-R: Phil Coulson, James Coulson (Embark), Daniel Willis, Danny Molyneux (Claxon) Daniel Willis, Founder and CEO of Claxon, said acquisition remains a focus, especially […]
Honesty And Transparency Among #1 Traits For Content Creators Snapchat & MAGNA Media Trials Report Reveals
With media spend on the global influencer market expected to approach $6 billion in 2024, a new research report released by Snapchat and MAGNA Media Trials has revealed how content creators and brand-sponsored content could push the industry even further. The robust study called “Unleashing Influence: A Marketer’s Guide to Influencer Success” explored users’ perceptions […]
‘It Could Save Your Life’: ARN, SCA, Nine & Nova Issue Joint Statement To Senate On Radio Prominence In Cars & Smart Speakers
ARN chief executive Ciaran Davis, Nine Radio managing director Tom Malone, NOVA Entertainment chief executive Peter Charlton and SCA chief executive John Kelly have issued a joint statement to the Senate Inquiry into the Communications Legislation Amendment (Prominence and Anti-siphoning) Bill 2023 calling for radio to be given prominence for smart speakers and in connected cars […]
The ‘Golden Rule’ To Navigating Customer Loyalty
In this op-ed, Sarah Jarvis (lead image), communications and propositions director at Eagle Eye, explains the golden rule for managing customer loyalty – being a good person! In the hustle and bustle of the business world, it’s easy to compartmentalise life and work, seeing them as separate entities governed by different rules. But what if […]
Ahoy There! Wiggles Announces Nostalgic Partnership With Bonds
Get your fruit salads ready as Bonds has teamed up with The Wiggles for their first-ever children’s clothing collection! The new range features the mash-up of two Aussie icons who’ve travelled near and far for happy outfitting for your tiny potatoes and mini dinosaurs. The brand has brought together nostalgic, much-loved characters, both old and […]
Price Parity Is An Issue In Programmatic DOOH, But It Shouldn’t Be A Roadblock
We take our jobs seriously here at B&T but whenever we hear DOOH, we can't help but think of Homer Simpson.
Can Advertising Save The Planet? Perhaps It’s Not That Simple
B&T headed to Mosman to hear a panel of luminaries discuss the environment. But fear not, we caught the bus home.
TV Ratings (04/04/2024): Candice Warner Reduced To Tears Over Horrfying Snake Dome Challenge
One can only wonder what Robert Irwin was thinking as the snakes slithered across Warner's face.
Taylor Auerbach Insists He Was Offered A Payrise To “Babysit” Bruce Lehrmann
The most scandalous thing we got up to during our last babysitting job was nicking some Tim Tams from the cupboard.
Ogilvy ANZ Poaches Fran Clayton From DDB Sydney
Clayton doesn't start the new gig until June but rumour has it she's started stockpiling staplers and sharpies.
Let OREO Make Your Decisions With Latest Campaign From LePub Amsterdam
This latest work is proof that parental warnings to not play with your food had absolutely no impact.
NSW Netball Teams Back Gambling Ad Ban
Who will remind us to place our 16-leg netball multibet now?
Vilnius Tourism Takes Aim At Eastern European Stereotypes With Tongue-In-Cheek Campaign
Don't lie to us, you had to Google where Vilnius is, too.
MIA Co-Founder Julia Spencer Selected As Australian Representative For Cannes Lions See It Be It Programme
Rumours that Spencer will be tagging on a trip to Ibiza after Cannes Lions are as yet unconfirmed.
Bench Wins Genea Fertility Digital Account
Bench births another new business win by picking up the Genea Fertility account.
Live Event Ads Among New LinkedIn Advertising Offering
Thought you'd seen the last of webinars? Think again.
The Brand Agency Jets Off With Tourism WA Creative Account
The Brand Agency's Melbourne-based team already worrying that their all-black outfits might not work in Perth.
Coca-Cola Creates Real Magic With First Ever Coke Studio Launch in ANZ
To be clear, Coke Studio has absolutely nothing to do with Lehrmann and Auerbach.
SMH & The Age Campaign Highlight Depth Of Masthead Offerings
B&T has mulled launching a similar campaign but decided a trip to the pub was easier.
Hospitals United For Sick Kids Introduce Blip In Adorable Short Film Via CHEP
CHEP unveils a disarmingly cute mascot for a very good cause.
DECJUBA Lands Winter Staple With AI Social Media Stunt Via HERO
We're disappointed to admit that the plane-sized puffer jacket was, in fact, some AI trickery.
Spotify Unveils The Best 2023 Ad Campaigns With Spotify Hits
We're all ears for this list of audio campaigns from Spotify.
Grab Your Popcorn! The 2024 TikTok Young Lions Shortlist Is Here!
These brilliant TikTok Young Lions are ready to make the the rest of the industry feel a bit old and uncreative.
GroupM Gets A Sweet Deal As It Snares Nestlé Media Account
GroupM said that it was "evaluating" its approach to free dental care following the win.
Match & Wood Wins InstantScripts Media Account
Match & Wood sparks up another win here, just don't ask us what on earth an InstantScript is.
TV Ratings (03/04/2024): “No F***ing Pressure” – Things Heat Up In Food Stars As Teams Embark On Huge 24 Hour Task
If viewers wanted to see an angry British man shouting at people, they could do worse than coming to the B&T office.
Musa Ventures’ Tandadzo Matanda On Winning The Women Leading Tech Innovator Award
You hear the word "innovator" chucked around a lot but, in this instance, it's totally justified.
Adam Scott & Cam Smith Swing Into Nine WWOS Coverage Of 2024 Masters
Nine’s Wide World of Sports has announced that it will showcase all the action of The Masters across 9Now and 9GemHD, live and free from April 11. Lead image: Cam Smith (left) and Adam Scott (right) Former Masters champion Adam Scott will lead Australia’s contingent alongside Cameron Smith, Jason Day, 2023 Australian PGA champion Min […]
Music Health Boss Stephen Hunt Appointed UnLtd CEO
Hunt channelling Derek Zoolander in his new UnLtd headshot.
Susan Coghill: “Still A Fan Of Linear” But Channel Is Limited In Modern World
B&T similarly big fans of $10 pints, but they're proving even more elusive than linear spend these days.
Collins Square Partners With THE LUME Melbourne To Elevate Experiences
B&T considered a trip down to Melbourne to check out this gallery, but remembered our yoga gear no longer fits.