Traffic Drives Away With Farizon Australia Creative Account

Independent brand and communications agency Traffic has been appointed lead creative agency for Farizon Australia, the next-generation electric commercial vehicle brand from global automotive giant Geely, locally distributed by Jameel Motors.

Following a competitive pitch, Traffic has been engaged to lead the brand’s launch and ongoing marketing efforts across brand strategy, communications, creative development, social media, content, website and digital design. The win marks a significant milestone in Farizon’s rollout into the Australian market, one of the most progressive EV landscapes in the world.

Farizon, part of the Geely Holding Group (which also owns Volvo, Polestar, and Lotus), is one of the fastest-growing new energy commercial vehicle brands globally. Its Australian entry—under the leadership of Jameel Motors—will be spearheaded by the all-electric Farizon SuperVan, a modular workhorse engineered for tradies, fleets, and future-focused businesses.

“We’re incredibly proud to be partnering with Farizon and Jameel Motors to help launch one of the most exciting new entrants in Australia’s commercial EV market,” said Andrew Begg, principal and executive creative director at Traffic. “This is a rare opportunity to help shape a brand from the ground up—one with global backing, genuine category disruption, and a clear vision for the future of transport. We’re looking forward to building something truly impactful together.”

The appointment strengthens Traffic’s position as one of Australia’s most awarded independent full-service brand transformation agencies, with a growing portfolio across automotive, property, retail, luxury and government.

Jameel Motors Australia’s marketing manager Stephen Clark added: “We weren’t just after a creative agency—we were looking for a true brand partner. Traffic impressed us with their strategic clarity, bold ideas, and proven ability to bring brands to life with impact.”

With the first Farizon SuperVans now hitting Australian roads, Farizon’s first major campaign for the Australian market is set to launch this September.