Tracksuit Announces Two Significant Marketing Hires

Tracksuit has announced it has bolstered its senior marketing team with the appointments of Christine Rodrigues as partnerships lead and Sam Sherson as head of digital.

Lead image: Christine Rodrigues & Sam Sherson

Christine Rodrigues starts as partnerships lead, being based in Sydney. She comes from 10 years of experience in building foundational and long-lasting partnerships across the e-commerce, payments and martech ecosystems throughout the Asia Pacific and Japan, working with global brands such as Adobe, PayPal, Braintree, Vodafone and Impact.com. Christine’s most recent role as the co-managing director of the Australian chapter of GirlsInTech, saw her be a champion for diversity, equity, and inclusion, and she is set to bring that same passion for empowering and supporting women in tech to Tracksuit.

“We’ve really only scratched the surface of the kind of potential Tracksuit can bring to the marketing and advertising ecosystem at large,” said Christine Rodrigues, Partnerships Lead at Tracksuit. “I’m beyond thrilled to be a part of the Tracksuit team to deliver meaningful brand tracking to their clients, globally and continue supporting the fantastic work they already do”.

Sam Sherson joins the team as head of digital from global digital commerce consultancy Overdose, where he was the chief marketing officer. With a career spanning two decades across New Zealand and the UK, Sam has a wealth of experience in driving expansion into new markets, leading global teams and supporting the growth of hundreds of brands. He worked at The Guardian for seven years, directing the leading UK publication house’s data commercialisation and revenue operations.

“Tracksuit has the ultimate combination of people and purpose, being a super warm, smart and driven team who are all passionate about building great brands. I’m over the moon to be joining them at such an exciting time in their trajectory,” said Sam Sherson, head of digital at Tracksuit. “Promoting sustainable growth for brands is where I want to make a difference, so I’m excited to share that same goal with Tracksuit as we play a pivotal role in the industry to bring focus back to longer-term marketing success”.

“We’re pumped to welcome Christine and Sam to the Tracksuit team at such a pivotal moment of our growth. They both bring complementary and deep marketing leadership, which is a huge asset as we move to building and scaling the best brand tracking solution in the market,” said Mikayla Hopkins, head of marketing at Tracksuit.

Tracksuit was founded in 2021 by co-CEOs Matt Herbert and Connor Archbold. Headquartered in Auckland with offices in Sydney, London and NYC, the startup has grown to more than 70 full-time employees and is now tracking over 4000 brands across five geographies: Australia, New Zealand, the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.