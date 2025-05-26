Track Competitor Ad Activity – Made Simple By Bigdatr

Australia’s leading competitor intelligence platform gives marketers a daily advantage by instantly highlighting rivals’ most active creative.

Marketing teams often work with limited budgets while facing increasing performance expectations. Although current tools promise efficiency, marketing teams still waste valuable hours chasing fragmented data across disconnected platforms.

Trusted by global brands, Bigdatr introduces Creative Index—a solution uniquely powered by daily algorithmic detection that identifies standout creative efforts from competitors, streamlining marketers’ competitive analysis.

The new Creative Index focuses on key performance indicators valued by executive teams, clearly tracking when and where a creative appears to map competitive share of voice. It highlights competitor messaging and channels that effectively engage consumers, providing direct insights marketers can leverage immediately to boost their ROI analysis and strategic performance.

Managing Director at Bigdatr, Bernard Brkic, says, “Greatness is hard to achieve with constrained resources—but that’s the reality. Our platform turns limitations into leverage, delivering measurable ROI through unified, actionable data.”

Disconnected metrics and manual reporting slow competitive response

Marketers often rely on basic metrics like page views and likes, but these fall short of delivering strategic insights that executive leadership needs.

These essential business metrics are directly impacted by competitor activity and can shift quickly.

Abrupt campaign endings often signal underperformance, while prolonged visibility typically points to successful creatives that continue meeting KPIs.

Identifying exactly when a creative gains prominence allows marketers to uncover which days or market conditions drive peak engagement, making it easier to replicate successful audience interactions and optimise daily campaign effectiveness.

World-class solution for marketers

According to Bigdatr, a practical step toward success is being able to track competitors’ creatives seen in the marketplace along with their media investment patterns. This modern approach to competitor analysis changes how marketing teams manage competitive threats.

Over the past decade, Bigdatr has reinvented competitor intelligence through two key solutions:

Advertising Creative: A real-time, searchable library providing instant visibility into competitors’ digital and offline creative assets. This is where Creative Index lives—a spot check on the creative’s activity in the marketplace.

Media Value: Detailed investment data clearly showing competitors’ spending shifts across various channels and media environments, made for validating budget allocations, channel selection, and competitor benchmarking.

Track competitor creative performance

The Melbourne-based company’s new Creative Index solution transforms complex competitive data into quantifiable insights that busy marketers can action immediately.

Bigdatr’s Data Scientists and Engineers have uniquely organised the following actionable data specifically to help marketers quickly pinpoint:

When competitors activate and pause specific creative assets, with data refreshing every 24 hours.

Which creative asset is driving competitor media value, helping you strategically allocate your own budget.

How advertiser visibility shifts across channels—from above-the-line marketing to social and programmatic—revealing gaps you can leverage.

Clear signals of when competitor ads might be impacting your brand performance metrics, providing you with the evidence you need when explaining the advertising marketplace to stakeholders outside of marketing.

To explore the Creative Index solution, contact Bigdatr.