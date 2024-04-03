Tourism Tasmania & Starcom Reveal ‘Tales From The Island’ Via Guardian Australia

Tourism Tasmania and media agency Starcom Australia are inviting Australians to experience Tasmania’s diverse wilderness and distinct culture through a content partnership with Guardian Australia.

With its purpose-led and progressive approach to content, Guardian Australia, the first major news publisher to become a certified B-Corporation, was chosen to partner with Tourism Tasmania in line with the tourism authority’s focus on sustainability and making a positive impact.

The digitally-led partnership, part of Tourism Tasmania’s ‘Come Down for Air’ integrated campaign, encompasses a series of original feature articles, dynamic audio and visual guides, social videos and an immersive content hub published on Guardian Australia’s branded content website, The Guardian Labs.

The ‘Tales from the Island’ content series showcases Tasmania as a progressive and vibrant cultural hub, highlighting the state’s paddock-to-plate food and drink offering, range of wilderness adventures and strong arts and festival scenes.

The content partnership is also supported by amplification across The Guardian Labs Australia’s social media channels.

“What makes Tasmania so special is not just our unique experiences and incredible produce but the people and communities behind them. It’s been great to partner with Guardian Australia to help tell some of these stories, from the makers behind our world-class whisky to the science behind our love of cold ocean plunging. We hope these stories inspire Australians to become ‘winter people’ and come and experience Tasmania in the cooler months,” said Sarah Clark, Tourism Tasmania’s CEO.

“Partnering with a publisher such as Guardian Australia, which not only has its finger on the pulse of the cultural conversation but also aligns to Tourism Tasmania’s values as a brand and tourism organisation, was key to our digital content strategy this year. We are proud to have brought together these two strong cultural brands to create engaging and quality content for our audience and consumers,” said Mina Savjak, Starcom Australia business director.

“I’m extremely proud of the calibre of creative output from my team at Guardian Labs, and the ‘Tales from the Island’ series exemplifies what we do so well – genuinely interesting and insightful editorial with the premium quality our audience has come to expect,” said Justine O’Donnell, Guardian Australia content and strategy director.

“This content partnership allowed us to surface original tales from the island state, with authentic local voices, timely stories and unique Tasmanian experiences packaged in visually impactful and engaging formats. It’s perfectly crafted to pique the interest of our culturally savvy audience, ensuring deep engagement with the content and salience for Tourism Tasmania”.