Tourism Tasmania Invites Aussies To Become Winter People In Latest Campaign

Tourism Tasmania shows Australians how to become winter people in a new iteration of their award-winning Off-Season campaign, which launched on 8 April 2024.

This year’s Off Season features a series of winter ‘heroes’ set against backdrops of unique Tasmanian experiences. The campaign leads with a 60-second film directed by Kyra Bartley, showing the stage-by-stage transformation from regular Australian to full-blown winter holiday enthusiast.

In Tasmania, the Off Season represents a large-scale collaboration with the local tourism industry to collectively change the way Australians view a winter holiday. Over 400 businesses from around the island offer special ‘wintery’ experiences exclusive to the cooler months that feature as part of the overall campaign. From mushroom picking in abandoned railway tunnels, floating on iconic lakes in century-old timber kayaks, to live music in underground caves – the Off Season shows how Tasmania does winter like nowhere else.

“Winter is when Tasmania is most different to the mainland. Building on our highly successful Off Season for the fourth year, we’re aiming to grow our seasonal demand by inviting Australians to become winter people. In partnership with our tourism industry, the Off Season is fast becoming a must-do holiday experience, one that is unlike other winter destinations,” said Lindene Cleary, CMO of Tourism Tasmania.

With creative driven by BMF, this year’s Off Season campaign is Tourism Tasmania’s biggest-ever
advertising investment in winter, and the first time it will feature a 30 and 60-second video.

“Tropical holidays are for quitters. This Off Season, we wanted to show just how rewarding winter in Tasmania can be, even if you have to earn that fun a little. As a reformed lizard person myself, I can vouch that nothing is as life affirming as an ocean swim that close to Antarctica. Hopefully we can turn a few more mainlanders into winter people too,” said Rees Steel, creative director, BMF.

Tourism Tasmania partnered with Starcom to deliver media buy, with campaign appearing across a wide range of platforms including TV, Cinema, OOH, online video, social and audio.

“This year we are excited to introduce new channels and executions to the already iconic Off Season Campaign. We will be going to market with a total Screens campaign extending for the first time to FTA TV to enable storytelling at scale and connect travellers emotionally to Tasmania. Our Outdoor campaigns have been some of the most talked about in market and once again we are driving innovation in this space, this time with UV printing. We are utilising this technology for the first time on Large format billboards for additional cut-through and sensory immersion,” said Mina Savjak, business director at Starcom.

The Off Season is in the market across Australia until 31 July, with Off Season offers available on the
ground in Tasmania between May and August 2024.




