“Tired Of The Same Old Plug & Play Media Plans”: Amazon Ads Launches Campaign Across Australia

Amazon Ads unveiled a new campaign ‘Make Media Magic’ across Australia, aiming to reignite creativity and excitement in media planning among marketers.

‘Make Media Magic’ will reach seasoned marketers jaded by the conga line of platforms that promise massive reach and sharper optimisation but deliver the same old familiar formulaic campaigns.

Amazon Ads offers an alternative to the common media mix/plan; a full-funnel advertising suite that provides marketers with an ever-expanding canvas across Amazon and the open web, featuring third-party ad supply and trillions of streaming, browsing, and shopping signals.

After launching Prime Video ads in Australia last year, Amazon Ads has now created the opportunity for brands to reach audiences at scale with premium content.

Every marketer seeks improved advertising efficiency and effectiveness, but with only incremental gains to be had in any one advertising channel, Amazon Ads thinks that the secret lies in connecting all of their activity and optimising the full-funnel.

Developed in partnership with Anomaly, the campaign is highly relatable for experienced marketers.

It endeavours to bring a sprinkle of magic to every touchpoint, creating small, surprising moments that speak to marketers and spark their curiosity about what media can do.

“This campaign is a rallying cry for marketers who are looking to make media magic,” said an Amazon Ads Spokesperson. “Amazon Ads offers more than just media; we offer an expansive canvas that captivates audiences from first glance to final click. We want marketers to know that creating an innovative and high-impact media plan isn’t too good to be true; it’s what we make possible every day through Amazon Ads.”

“The team at Amazon Ads always pushes us to uncover real insights about their customers’ lives”, said Dan Shapiro, group creative director at Anomaly.

“So even when the brief is about niche marketing tools, the goal is to tell a story that speaks to the reality of marketers who are tired of the same old plug and play media plans. This spot, along with everything else we’re rolling out this year, is about showing how Amazon’s unique ad features can bring a little magic back into the marketing grind.”

The campaign’s 65-second hero film stars a seasoned marketer who has seen it all. As the narrator tells her story in rhyme, we learn she’s been in the industry for years, buying, selling, and making her name.

But one quiet morning, something new catches her eye: Amazon Ads. Feeling uninspired, she decides to give it a try.

From there, her campaign takes flight, spreading across Amazon Ads’ full-funnel canvas, building momentum with every placement. With her campaign a success, we see our once uninspired marketer, now feeling reinvigorated and excited.

A 30-second spot and three 15-second spots accompany the hero film, with the 15-second spots focusing on three core features of Amazon Ads: the premium third-party ad supply, trillions of audience signals, and its full-funnel capabilities.

‘Make Media Magic’ marks the latest step in Amazon Ads’ mission to reimagine what’s possible when marketers are given the tools and the inspiration to think bigger.

The campaign spans digital video, high-impact display, and social. It is also set to appear in some unexpected places along the way—including Amazon Ads Streaming TV, OLV, and device media.

The campaign will roll out across the UK, Germany, Italy, Australia, Spain, and France from, June 2.