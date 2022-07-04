TikTok Releases Its Q1 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report

Solomon Nivison-Smith
As part of its ongoing commitment to creating a safe, welcoming and entertaining environment online, social media platform TikTok has released its quarterly Community Guidelines Enforcement Report.

The report is part of TikTok’s attempt to hold itself accountable to its goal of being a safe digital platform, and includes analysis of what content is being taken down or monitored based on its in-app community guidelines.

In this particular iteration, TikTok unveiled how it was handling the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, revealing that its Ukraine-focused safety team removed 41,191 videos, 87 per cent of which violated its policies and 78 per cent of which were identified proactively.

The company also labeled content from 49 Russian state-controlled media accounts, and identified and removed six networks and 204 accounts globally for coordinated efforts to influence public opinion and mislead users about their identities.

The report also touched on the use of ads on the platform, noting that the volume of ads removed for violating advertising policies and guidelines increased during the first quarter of 2022. This is likely due to a change in TikTok’s approach to ad violation enforcement which allows the company to proactively remove all ads that violates its policies from within its internal systems.

In total, around 1 per cent of all videos were removed in the first quarter, and a total of 748,135 videos were removed in Australia alone.

