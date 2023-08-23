TikTok Brings Ads To Search Results

TikTok is expanding its ads feature to its search page, giving advertisers the chance to use existing In-Feed Ad creative to serve ads alongside organic search results from relevant user queries.

Known as “Search Ads Toggle,” TikTok said that the new feature gives brands the chance to reach high-intent users seeking information relevant to their business, driving incremental engagement and revenue potential in the process.

The new feature follows a growth in the use of TikTok as a discovery platform, with the company saying that 58 per cent of users discover new brands and products on the platform, one-and-a-half times more than the users of other platforms.

The short-form video platform said that its internal research shows that 70 per cent of ad groups with the Search Ads Toggle “on” see more efficient performance when compared to not, as a result of more efficient conversions.

When a user enters a search query, the ads appear among these search results. Once a user clicks on a search ad, the ad mirrors the in-feed TikTok experience, with users able to continue scrolling through the search results in the order they appear on the page.

The Search Ads Toggle is automatically on for advertisers on the platform but this can be turned off. It can also be turned on during campaign creation or mid-flight.

