This Year’s Cairns Crocodiles Pinterest Welcome Party Is Serving Looks & Cherry-Coded Vibes!

2 Min Read

Get ready to paint the town (cherry) red—because the 2025 Cairns Crocodiles Pinterest Welcome Party is going full tilt into one of Pinterest Predicts’ hottest trends: Cherry Coded!

This year’s theme will have every stylish soul heading to Tropical North Queensland, seeing red and turning heads. Think rich berry tones, high-gloss reds, and moody maraschino energy. Whether you’re dripping in crimson sequins, rocking a slick cherry lip, or pulling on patent boots that could start a fashion riot—this is your moment to own the night.

SNAP UP CROCS TICKETS HERE.

Cherry Coded is more than a colour trend. It’s a mood—equal parts confidence and cool, sultry and bold. From cherry-stained cheeks to oxblood accessories, it’s about embracing the full spectrum of red’s unapologetic power.

Need some inspiration?

  • Go full glam with ruby glitter lids and a matching pout
  • Pair dark red leather with a little lace for that cherry-on-top edge
  • Or just keep it casual and cool with deep red denim and berry-toned sneakers.

The only rule? Wear red. Be red. Own red.

Have you seen the full Cairns Crocodiles agenda yet? Check it out here.

Or see all the fab speakers right here.

As always, the Pinterest Welcome Party will be the unofficial kick-off to the most unforgettable three days in creativity and culture. Expect jaw-dropping fashion, epic beats and the kind of dancefloor beats that only Cairns can deliver.

So start planning your look now with our curated Pinterest board—because this year, it’s giving Cherry Coded. 🍒

(PS: You’ll want pics. Lots of them.)

