Thinkerbell Goes Outside With New ‘BCFing Fun’ Campaign

BCF has launched its latest brand campaign ‘BCFing Fun’ via Thinkerbell, extending one of Australia’s most recognisable modern jingles and doubling down on what the brand has always stood for: fun.

BCF already had a strong, established brand world, so defining ‘BCFing Fun’ meant digging a little deeper, understanding that beauty is in the eye of the rod holder. What’s fun to one person may not be fun to the next. ‘BCFing Fun’ reminds Aussies that whether you’re bogged up to the axles or on your eighth day in the swag without a shower, the great outdoors is whatever you make it, and it’s always better when it’s fun.

The new campaign brings a more grounded, authentic tone to the brand while keeping the irreverence BCF is famous for. Every frame of the campaign was crafted with outdoors accuracy, from real tents and real setups, to real mozzies and real bush wees. And in a true-blue dose of Aussie authenticity, the famous BCF jingle has been recorded by none other than outback legend Lee Kernaghan… as an echidna.

Thinkerbell said ‘BCFing Fun’ is more than a tagline. It’s a brand platform that now runs through every part of the BCF experience from films to catalogues, outdoor, retail and on-hold music, in-store signage, products and more.

Monique Holmes, GM of marketing at BCF said: “We wanted a unified platform that captured the spirit of the brand and the people who love it. ‘BCFing Fun’ does exactly that. It’s cheeky, it’s honest, and most importantly, it’s true to why our customers are so passionate about getting out there.”

Zander Williment, head creative tinker at Thinkerbell Sydney, added: “Fun has fuelled every part of this process, from onboarding to bush wees to belting out the tune with Lee Kernaghan. BCF is a brand that takes not taking itself too seriously, very seriously. We’ve had a BCF’ing-hoot bringing our measured magic to this iconic brand.”

The campaign launches nationally this week across TV, digital, social, out of home, radio, in-store and even a Non-Lee Kernaghan sung Original Soundtrack to be streamed where you get favourite tunes.

Credits

Creative agency: Thinkerbell Sydney

Client: BCF

Monique Holmes, General Manager eCommerce & Marketing

Luke Feddema, Head of Marketing

Bridget Buckley, Campaigns and Studio Manager

Andrew McGrath, Content, Social Media & Partnerships Manager

Media: OMD, Incubeta

Production: Good Oil

Director: Adam Stevens

Photographer: Lula Cucchiara

Sound: Sonar