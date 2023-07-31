Thinkerbell Becomes Sponsor Of The Ehrenberg-Bass Institute For Marketing Science
Indie full-service agency Thinkerbell has announced that it has become a sponsor of the Ehrenberg-Bass Institute for Marketing Science. Marketing science has continued to play an increasingly significant role in evidence-based brand building, and the Ehrenberg-Bass Institute is the gold standard for marketing science knowledge.
Adam Ferrier, chief thinker at Thinkerbell said of the newly minted partnership, “We live in a world where data and evidence are omniscient, and freely available to justify anything. Our industry must get better at understanding that not all evidence is equal. For people who want to do evidence-based marketing, they need to draw on the most valid and reliable evidence available, and that’s via the Ehrenberg-Bass Institute.”
“Our proposition is ‘measured magic’, that’s shorthand for ‘Marketing Science meets hardcore creativity’, and we believe the more rooted in marketing sciences our thinking is, then the more creative we can be, as one drives the other.”
“I’ve had a long relationship with Byron and the team at Ehrenberg-Bass Institute, and my only qualm is that it took us five years to become a sponsor. We see a lot of value in a relationship such as this and would advocate that any creative agency who takes marketing science seriously also sponsor the institute. We are one of the first independent creative agencies anywhere in the world to become a sponsor of the Institute, we don’t expect to be the last.”
Margie Reid (lead image), CEO of Thinkerbell said, “By sponsoring Ehrenberg-Bass Institute we are offering our people closer access to gold standard, evidence-based marketing. This will have a flow on effect to the creative thinking we do with our clients. The relationship with Ehrenberg-Bass Institute further reinforces our commitment into marketing science, and complements the work we have already done in this space, and the specialists, headed by Matt Plant, we have in our team.”
The Ehrenberg-Bass Institute is the world’s largest centre for research into marketing, and through its publications, is arguably the leading authority on evidence-based marketing in the world; it also happens to be based in South Australia.
Professor Byron Sharp said of the sponsorship, “We are very happy to have a leading creative agency like Thinkerbell join our sponsor family. We know they are passionate advocates for evidence-based marketing and will deliver the Institute’s key insights into best marketing practices for their clients.”
Please login with linkedin to commentEhrenberg-Bass Institute for Marketing Science Thinkerbell
Latest News
Five Tech Trends All Aussie Marketers Must Know To Thrive
Here are five tech trends every marketer needs to know. Add in "changing the printer cartridge" as a bonus sixth.
Havas Media Network Melbourne Wins French Connection Australia Relaunch Media Work
Havas Media Network Melbourne has won the French Connection Australia media account. The agency will be tasked with helping relaunch the fashion retailer by providing implementation, planning and buying. French Connection Australia was recently relaunched as Unison and has been part of the Australian fashion retail landscape for over two decades. The retailer has a […]
Seven Taps Komo For Sport & Live Event Engagement Platform
Seven and Komo have announced a new partnership that will see the customer engagement platform deliver mobile audience engagement tech for the TV network’s biggest events in the second half of this year. Lead image: Seven West Media chief marketing and audience officer Melissa Hopkins; Komo chief revenue officer, Niel Isdale. Komo’s engagement hubs will […]
Screen Producers Australia Lambasts The FTA Broadcasters Over Kids Content Quota
Screen Producers Australia (SPA) has acknowledged the latest ACMA report, which reveals the 2022 compliance results for Australian content on both metropolitan and regional commercial television licensees (the ACCTS). The report once again highlights the failure of Australian commercial free-to-air channels to serve the nation’s children. ACCTS figures show that in 2022, Australian commercial free-to-air […]
Digital Media & Adtech Specialists Bench Announces New Hires & Promotions
Sydney-based digital media and adtech specialist, Bench, has announced a series of new hires and promotions off the back of a series of business wins which include Britax, Jaycar, Medtronic and Cook Island Tourism. “The accelerated digital shift, propelled by the COVID-19 pandemic, has seen a burgeoning demand for more sophisticated digital media solutions. Brands […]
Clems Launches 2024 Consulting Graduate Program
Young, full of life, want to grasp the nettle? Hoping to be crushed by a career in adland? This grad program's for you.
Innocean Announces Raft Of Senior Hires
Here's a good news story from the team at Innocean. Well, bad news if it involves them nicking one of your clients.
DDB Launches Omnicom’s Precision Marketing Agency RAPP In Australia
RAPP may sound like a bad teen boys dance act from Australia's Got Talent, but it appears to be a new Omnicom agency.
TrafficGuard Appoints UM’s Joshua Lowcock As Non-Executive Chairman
Perth-based ad fraud firm TrafficGuard has appointed Joshua Lowcock (pictured) as its non-executive chairman. He currently serves as the global chief media officer of UM, overseeing all omnichannel media and marketing spend for clients, as well as partner ad product, advertising technology and marketing technology innovation. Lowcock has held similar marketing, media, and technology roles […]
75% Of Aussies Concerned About AI At Work As Usage Increases
Latest report confirms that whenever Aussies hear the word "AI" they seriously shit themselves.
Bohemia Appoints Kimberly Stafford As National Client Partner
Think everyone at Bohemia wears black skivvies & berets & reads Jack Kerouac? Bury those tired clichés with this news.
News Corp Pitches Voice Content To Advertisers As An “Educational Series”
Secretly think everyone is confused as you are about the Voice to Parliament? Confirm it with this news.
Sure, The Wallabies Are A Laughing Stock, But These Rugby Australia Ads Are A Terrific Laugh
With winning no longer an option, Rugby chiefs betting amusing ads the best way to win back the bored & disillusioned.
The $122 Billion Ad Fraud Mafia Marketers Are Ignoring
Admittedly ad fraud hasn't been in the news for a while. Watch as B&T revives it here with this opinion piece.
Sunday TV Ratings: Ashes No Match For Logies’ Frocks & Frivolity, As TV’s Big Night Hands Seven A Big Win
With the Logies on last night, has Karl once again turned up at Today looking like he'd slept in a bush?
GroupM Nabs Nik Doble From OMD To Be Mindshare’s Head Of Investment
GroupM continuing to poach from its rival for staff. B&T expects a counter attack anytime soon.
Digi Agency Wonderful Wins Artbid Digital Marketing Strategy & Implementation
Wonderful staff brushing-up on their Brett Whiteleys & Margaret Olleys after nabbing online art auction house Artbid.
Twitter/ X Makes Ad Labels More Subtle
As B&T's headline references here, people still having big trouble getting their heads around Elon's name change.
It’s All Of Last Night’s Logies Winners, As Seven’s Sonia Kruger Nabs The Coveted Gold
Once again the annual Logie Awards extending reality TV stars' 15-minutes of fame to 17-minutes.
Former Media Editor Darren Davidson Returns To Senior Role At The Oz
The Oz's former media editor Darren Davidson returns to Australia. Here's hoping he's buried his B&T hatchet.
Patrón Tequila Reveals Its Masters Of Craft Ambassadors
Nothing says "I'll phone my ex at 3am to clarify something they said in 2021" quite like tequila, does it.
“The Best Thing They Could Do With The Gaffer Tape Is Wrap It Around Clint Newton’s Mouth” – Journo Launches Scathing Attack Following NRL Logo Boycott
Not content with taking home salaries 99% of us could only dream of, NRL players ramp up boycott threats.
In-Game Ads Increasingly Popular For Performance Despite Ongoing Brand Safety Concerns
Ads proving the latest concern for gamers alongside insomnia, sore thumbs and mandatory Monster and Subway addiction.
Instagram Australia Hosts First Instagram University Event
Meta spruiking Insta's merits at a Sydney event yesterday. Seemingly less concerned about spruiking Threads' merits.
How Programmatic Advertising Funds An Increasingly Polarised World
The third & final instalment of B&T's programmatic series. Yes, we could've gone for a fourth but couldn't be arsed.
Thursday TV Ratings: “It’s 10am, Have We Sacked Tony Gustavsson Yet?” – It’s A Loss For The Matildas But A Win For Women’s Sport As The World Cup Thrashes The Ashes
If last night's Mailda's loss proved anything, women's sports fans can be just as vindictive as their male ones.
Australian Podcast Awards Announce Judging Line Up & Deadline Extension
With most Australians now having not one but four podcasts themselves, this judging will prove no easy feat indeed.
The CWK Partners With Take 3 For The Sea For Brand Refresh
“Full sensory” experience agency, The Company We Keep (The CWK), has formed a new partnership with Take 3 for the Sea to help the charity on its brand transformation journey. The collaboration will kick off with a brand refresh for Take 3 for the Sea, an Australia-based not-for-profit organisation which educates and promotes collective […]
Cartelux Receives $3m Post-Seed Investment
Adtech firm Cartelux nabs $3 million in post-seed funding which B&T assumes has nought to do with its sweet pea beds.
Indie Agency Edge Names Ben Smith As New ECD, As Stu Turner Exits
Edge has named its new ECD as incumbent departs. A move that's apparently left some people wholly on edge.
Sonos & Amplify Pair For Song To Give You A “Psychophysiological Response”
This ad claims to give you a "psychophysiological response". Which, it could be argued, is the goal of any advertising.
2023 Logie-Nominee Scott Cam Reveals Whether He Was Popular At School And Addresses Claims He’s Leaving The Block
B&T had an audience with TV royalty when we chatted with Scott Cam. Yet, no news on why tradies never show up on time.
Bud Light’s Parent To Lay Off Hundreds Of Pen Pushers As Boycott Continues To Wreak Havoc
The Bud Light fiasco is largely at odds with the age-old theory that says, "I've never met a beer I didn't like."
(President) Terry Crews Promotes Colonoscopies In Odd But Important New Work
Despite a crowded market, no competitor can hold a candle to B&T's authoritative & relentless coverage of bowel stories.
IAS Expands Media Quality Verification To YouTube Shorts
Integral Ad Science (IAS) has rolled out new ad measurement tools for YouTube Shorts. Through the Total Media Quality for YouTube product suite, IAS is now providing viewability and invalid traffic measurement for the format. “YouTube Shorts is enormously popular with advertisers, and we are pleased to broaden our work to provide this greater level […]
When The Shit Hits The Fan Keep On Laughing Says Delightful Spot From Amazon’s Audible
Having a shithouse day? Strangling a colleague a real possibility? Laugh those woes away with this. Or drink them away.