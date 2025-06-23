Think HQ Spotlights The Work Of The Australian Federal Police Through ‘Everyday People, Legendary Work’

Fully integrated positive change agency Think HQ shines a light on the everyday people doing legendary work for the Australian Federal Police (AFP) in a new multi-layered brand campaign designed to demystify the agency’s work and encourage people from all walks of life and backgrounds to pursue a career in law enforcement.

The overarching platform ‘Everyday People, Legendary Work’ aims to educate the community about the AFP’s role, and responsibilities showcase the opportunities to work in more than 200 diverse roles around Australia and the world.

The creative strategy is grounded in research and insights from the existing workforce, community focus groups and surveys and employee value propositions developed with research agency Verian.

Think HQ’s end-to-end production of the campaign has delivered a series of beautifully crafted films that blend everyday life with powerful visuals of the AFP in action, connecting with potential recruits through a simple yet distinctive story that highlights the impact of Australia’s national policing agency.

The films eavesdrop on animated conversations among everyday Australians talking about the AFP’s work —hacking the hackers, catching money launderers, protecting Australians from terrorists and keeping kids safe online.

How do they know? Their friends and neighbours work at the AFP. They are everyday people, just like them, but they are working on the stuff of legends.

“This is exactly the type of brief we love to tackle. The AFP came to Think HQ with a genuine desire to engage with today’s Australia and reach a broader audience. We are uniquely placed to help clients tap into different communities with impact and relevance,” said Jen Sharpe, Think HQ founder and managing director.

“It’s wildly exciting that we’ve been at the helm for the entire journey from initial briefing to creative development through to full production and post production, all under one roof. We are so proud to see this campaign out in the world.”

“It was important for us to appeal to new and diverse candidates who previously may not have been able to see themselves in the AFP, as well as deliver a campaign that resonated with our existing workforce,” said Brooke Jones, AFP coordinator marketing communications.

“For the AFP, the focus was on developing content that was as authentic and realistic as possible, showcasing real-world members, equipment and locations, and we’re grateful to the real officers featured.

“Ultimately, our message is whoever you are, whatever your ambitions and visions, we need your diversity of thought and experience, and you can carve out a meaningful career with the AFP.”

The campaign has been deliberately designed with in-built flexibility to meet the AFP’s ongoing recruitment needs with the ability to evolve over time and tailor it to specific geographic or operational needs.

‘Everyday People, Legendary Work’ launches nationally on 10 June across cinema, BVOD, radio, OOH, digital and social media.

