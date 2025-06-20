The Underdogs’ Set For Magical MCG Moment Thanks To The Fox’s Fifi, Fev & Nick & Carlton Football Club

This Saturday at the MCG, The Fox’s Fifi, Fev & Nick and the Carlton Football Club bring back one of radio and the AFL’s most heartwarming moments, giving 22 deserving kids – The Underdogs – the experience of a lifetime.

The Underdogs will run out before the Carlton vs. North Melbourne match this Saturday, 21 June, with the experience brought to life on-air across 101.9 The Fox and Kayo’s match-day coverage. Now in its second year, The Underdogs celebrates a team of kids who have faced exclusion, bullying, illness or hardship, giving them the opportunity to play as part of a team and feel like footy stars for a day.

The Underdogs will get the VIP treatment: a locker room kitted out with a new team guernsey, footy boots and a gift pack. They will also receive a motivational pre-game address from Fox Footy’s Jonathan ‘Browny’ Brown and an exclusive visit to the Fox Footy commentary box. The team will be welcomed with a special message on the official Carlton banner, before being led by Brendan Fevola, Fifi Box and Nick Cody, joined by returning waterboy Andy Lee onto the ground.

Then, the magical moment as the kids run onto the MCG to kick the footy in front of a buzzing crowd and experience the once-in-a-lifetime moment.

Over the past fortnight, The Underdogs has captivated listeners with emotional stories aired on Fifi, Fev & Nick, including the story of 11-year-old Jordan from Curlewis, who was selected after a harrowing bullying incident left him too scared to return to school.

“Jordan is exactly why we created The Underdogs – for kids who feel excluded to know that they are valued, celebrated, and part of something special. There’s nothing like the magic of the MCG, and we want every child to know they deserve to feel like a star,” said Box.

Carlton Football Club captain, Patrick Cripps, said: “The Underdogs initiative is so great. The rush of adrenaline and the smile on your face you get when you run out onto the MCG is really special, so we are so excited to be able to give these kids the chance to experience what we get to on a game day.

“This is the stuff I love to do as an AFL player, to give back to the community. These kids will get a moment they won’t forget and will be with them the rest of their lives, and hopefully it builds a lot of confidence and self-esteem. I am sure every Blues fan there will make them feel more than welcome,” Cripps concluded.

The Underdogs will take the field before the 1:20pm bounce at the MCG tomorrow, Saturday, 21 June. Experience the magical moments of The Underdogs on-air and across socials on Fifi, Fev & Nick from 6-9am weekdays on 101.9 The Fox – or download the LiSTNR app and listen for free.

Don’t miss Carlton v North Melbourne, where the Blues will also be celebrating their Cultural Heritage Series game. Fans wanting to support The Underdogs live at the MCG can use the code ‘Underdogs’ via ticketek.com.au to receive 30 per cent off tickets for the match.