The Trade Desk: Two-Thirds Of Ad Budgets Wasted On Disengaged Internet Channels

The Trade Desk: Two-Thirds Of Ad Budgets Wasted On Disengaged Internet Channels
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



The Trade Desk has found that the vast majority of Aussie advertising budgets are invested in online platforms where consumers are the least actively engaged.

The report seeks to better understand where Australian consumers find engagement and inspiration on the open internet, enabling marketers to identify opportunities that optimise their digital advertising budgets in the most effective way.

Key research findings include:

  • More Australians are engaged on the ‘open internet’, with over one-third (33 per cent) of consumers saying they feel informed and attentive while consuming content on these fast-growing platforms.
  • Yet, two-thirds of ad budgets are being spent on ‘walled gardens’, where consumers are zoning out.
  • Nearly half (46 per cent) of Aussies say they’re more likely to skip ads on walled gardens, including YouTube and other social media platforms. A further 52 per cent believe these ads are “listening” to them.

“Time is the most precious commodity we have, and Australians are becoming more intentional about where they spend it online,” said James Bayes, vice president of ANZ at The Trade Desk. “It’s these intentional spaces on the open internet that advertisers can forge meaningful consumer engagements. This is where Aussies are more engaged and far more likely to trust the ads they see”.

Not only are more Aussies engaged on the open internet, but they’re also spending more time there. Over a third (37 per cent) of 18-34-year-olds say their use of the open internet has increased, while another 32 per cent expect it to increase further. Among the same cohort, there was a nearly 50 per cent increase in time spent on podcasts and music streaming and a 36 per cent uptick for BVOD. Additionally, time spent on online games saw a 42 per cent rise.

“Advertisers who focus solely on walled gardens due to their sheer size are missing out on the broader spectrum of consumer behaviour. It’s crucial for advertisers to diversify their advertising strategies. The open internet is home to fast-growing platforms such as BVOD and digital audio, and it provides opportunities for more meaningful connections, offering greater precision to reach Aussies where they are most engaged,” added Bayes.

What is the open internet?

The open internet is where consumers can engage with free online content funded through advertising. It encompasses a vast number of connected TV (CTV) and broadcast video on demand (BVOD) platforms, digital audio and podcast networks, online gaming, websites, and apps. For advertisers, the open internet consists of all the places in which they can purchase digital advertising via independent media buying tools rather than relying on the tools of each individual walled-garden publisher.

What is a walled garden?

Walled gardens form the other part of the internet. They are closed ecosystems controlled by a few large tech companies. These companies own their content and distribution platforms while having full control of the technology used to target, place, and measure ads.

The research

The Trade Desk surveyed 2,002 Australian consumers in late 2023 on their online media habits, attitudes, and experiences. This sample is representative of key demographic factors such as age, gender, and income, and additional weights were applied to ensure that the sample was representative of the population. In tandem with the survey, qualitative interviews took place with a cohort of 14 industry experts.




Please login with linkedin to comment

the trade desk

Latest News

Moo Premium & Sea World Foundation Make Waves In Marine Conservation
  • Campaigns
  • Media

Moo Premium & Sea World Foundation Make Waves In Marine Conservation

Moo Premium Foods proudly announces a strategic partnership with the SeaWorld Foundation to make a lasting difference in marine conservation. The heart-warming collaboration will see 10 cents from every Moo yogurt tub sold donated to the SeaWorld Foundation, and it is anticipated that within 3 months, an amount over $50,000 will be donated. The funds […]

Clarion Clinics Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Psychedelic Assisted Therapy Clinic Via Icon Agency
  • Campaigns

Clarion Clinics Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Psychedelic Assisted Therapy Clinic Via Icon Agency

Australia’s first purpose-built, dedicated psychedelic-assisted therapy (PAT) clinic has officially opened its doors following a launch campaign led by Icon Agency. Located in Abbotsford, Clarion Clinics will provide a highly specialised course of PAT for people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and/or treatment-resistant depression (TRD). The opening follows Authorised Prescriber approval for its Head […]

Ogilvy Announces New Leadership For Ogilvy One With Next Generation Service Offering For Designing Relationships
  • Advertising

Ogilvy Announces New Leadership For Ogilvy One With Next Generation Service Offering For Designing Relationships

Following the global boom in marketing technology, companies of all types are pursuing relationship marketing. The newly announced Ogilvy One will serve as the global brand for Ogilvy’s current and next-generation customer experience and relationship service offerings to clients. Lead image: Jason Davey, chief experience officer, Oglivy Kent Wertime, a seasoned Ogilvy executive, has been […]

Have Your Say – Women In Media Launches Annual Survey
  • Media

Have Your Say – Women In Media Launches Annual Survey

Women in Media today launches its annual survey to better understand and represent the views of women working in the sector. The survey is run by the 6,400-member organisation for women working in all facets of the media and aims to improve diversity, equality, and inclusion for all women in the industry. Distinguished television producer […]

IAB Australia & The Outdoor Media Association Power Digital Out Of Home: Amplifying The Expert Voices
  • Campaigns

IAB Australia & The Outdoor Media Association Power Digital Out Of Home: Amplifying The Expert Voices

IAB Australia and the Outdoor Media Association (OMA) have announced the speakers for the highly anticipated “Powering DOOH” conference in 2024. The half-day event, scheduled for April 4, 2024, promises a comprehensive exploration of Programmatic Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising in Australia. Lead image: Nick Parker, Founder of Go2ooh Consultancy The conference will provide a platform for […]

YouTube’s Darling MrBeast Signs Deal With Amazon Prime For Reality Competition Show
  • Media

YouTube’s Darling MrBeast Signs Deal With Amazon Prime For Reality Competition Show

MrBeast and Amazon MGM Studios have announced a new reality competition series ‘Beast Games’. The new show will premiere on Prime Video and is set to become the biggest reality competition series, where 1000 contestants will compete for a $5 million prize. Beast Games, which is based on Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast’s already successful YouTube […]

Sian Whitnall And Yash Gandhi Share Insights and Inspiration With Future Media Leaders 
  • Media

Sian Whitnall And Yash Gandhi Share Insights and Inspiration With Future Media Leaders 

The finalists for B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards for media planners/buyers gathered in Sydney last week to hear insights, inspiration and personal career stories of OMD co-CEO Sian Whitnall and Baiada Poultry’s head of marketing Yash Gandhi. The up-and-coming media bosses of the future, coming from agencies such as OMD, Hatched, and Initiative, were asked […]

Revium Snags Peter Bauld From Deloitte Digital
  • Advertising

Revium Snags Peter Bauld From Deloitte Digital

Revium, a leading full-service digital and AI consultancy, has announced the appointment of Peter Bauld (lead image) as Executive General Manager. Revium is a full-service digital and AI consultancy with over 20 years of experience creating engaging digital experiences for leading organisations and their customers. Bauld joins Revium after an illustrious career spanning over two […]