The Trade Desk Picks Up Former Twitter Head Of ANZ Sales For Director Of Accounts Role

The Trade Desk has appointed Twitter’s former head of ANZ sales Jonathan Munschi as its new director of accounts.

“After a few months off, I’m very excited to join the incredible team at The Trade Desk,” Munchi wrote in a LinkedIn post.

Munschi and his other ANZ Twitter colleagues were part of the widespread culling of roles that Elon Musk undertook when he joined the company last year.

“I want to take the opportunity to thank everyone out there who reached out to me and everyone at Twitter or at other impacted businesses these last few months. If you ever hesitate to do it, please don’t. Your message is most likely just the support this person needs, even if it’s just to say hi,” continued Munschi.

Munschi joined Twitter in 2022 from Seven West Media, where he served as digital sales director.

Munschi has also been very vocal on LinkedIn, supporting other tech employees laid off in the past few months.

“To anyone at Meta who may have been impacted. Firstly, I think about you and your families, I hope you are all ok,” he wrote at the start of the year.

Secondly, over the last couple of days, the industry has been incredible and shared with me many opportunities across sales, marketing, events, content, strategy and more. DM me and I will send you the list.”

The Trade Desk’s ANZ general manager, James Bayes, meanwhile, has been promoted to vice president ANZ. Bayes also joined from Seven last year.