The Lottery Corporation Places Its Bets On Long Standing Relationship With Dentsu Queensland

dentsu Queensland has retained The Lottery Corporation media account, continuing the agency’s decade plus long relationship with the organisation.

Having partnered for over 14 years, the contract extension follows a market review with dentsu extending the relationship for another three years.

As the agency of record for media strategy, planning, investment and optimisation, dentsu Queensland has partnered with The Lottery Corporation to deliver the launch of the Weekday Windfall game in May last year, promoting the record-breaking Powerball Jackpot of $200m in February last year, as well as working on rebrands for the Lucky Lotteries and Keno games.

This partnership has been the foundation of the agency in the past decade and has evolved as both the dentsu Queensland agency offering and The Lottery Corporation itself has evolved, demerging from Tabcorp to be a standalone ASX listed organisation.

“Our partnership with The Lottery Corporation, and its portfolio of household name brands like Powerball, Oz Lotto and Keno, is one that has stood the test of time,” said Chris Ernst, dentsu QLD managing director.

“Together we’ve done some fantastic strategic work over the years, however it’s our connection as people and organisations that I’m most proud of, and I believe sets a great example for our industry. We have common values and both have a clear sense of purpose, which is incredibly powerful when combined. Here’s to another decade of partnership”

“Our longstanding partnership with dentsu Queensland reflects the strength of their strategic capability and deep understanding of our brands and customers,” said Ben Johnson, The Lottery Corporation, general manager of marketing.

“Our relationship is built on trust, shared ambition and a mutual commitment to evolving together, which is why we’re delighted to continue working with the dentsu team.”

The retention comes after dentsu Queensland was recognised on The Australian Financial Review’s Boss Best Places to Work list, ranking 9th in the media and marketing category.

It also continues the agency’s strong momentum of the past 18 months which has placed dentsu Queensland as a regular in national awards, with general manager Emily Cook recently shortlisted for the Women Leading Change Awards in the Emerging Leader category having won Mediaweek’s Culture Award in the Next of the Best Awards.

The recognition for the agency’s strong culture comes against a backdrop of double-digit revenue growth as dentsu Queensland cements itself as one of the country’s leading integrated agency offerings.

dentsu Queensland has just added Tourism Whitsundays and Au.DA to its growing portfolio of clients and continues to work with clients including; Good Drinks Australia, Tourism and Events Queensland (TEQ) Brisbane Economic Development Agency (BEDA), Experience Gold Coast, Tourism Tropical North Queensland, Visit Sunshine Coast, McCormick Foods, Great Southern Bank, Aveo Retirement Living.