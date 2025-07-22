The Laptop Initiative Fires Up Phase Two Of The ‘Wasted Potential’ Campaign

The Laptop Initiative is ramping up its powerful ‘Wasted Potential’ campaign this month with a nationwide rollout across SBS and out-of-home (OOH) media, encouraging Australian businesses to give old laptops a second life, and keep them out of landfill.

Following the success of its hard-hitting social campaign earlier this year, the July expansion sees the message go further, airing across SBS throughout the month and appearing on digital OOH locations in key metro areas in Sydney and Melbourne.

Launched in partnership with Clean Up Australia, the campaign spotlights the staggering number of laptops discarded every year, many of which still have life left in them. The message is simple but urgent: don’t waste potential.

“Hundreds of thousands of laptops end up in landfill each year, and with them, so much potential is lost,” said Cheryl Sing, spokesperson for The Laptop Initiative.

“This campaign is about waking businesses up to the opportunity they have to make a real impact. Donating old laptops helps bridge the digital divide, supports education and employment, and reduces e-waste. It’s a no-brainer.”

The campaign’s creative, developed by Hook Creative Studio, brings the message to life through striking visuals and a bold, singular idea. The word “Wasted” looms large over stacks of unused tech, contrasting with real stories of where donated laptops end up, in classrooms, community centres, and the hands of those who need them most.

“It’s powerful to see this campaign move above the line, running on TV and OOH across the country. The message is bold and clear, and now it’s unmissable. Hopefully this reach helps us connect with businesses everywhere and shows them just how easy it is to make a difference,” said Pat Langton, co-founder of Hook Creative Studio.

The expanded campaign will run nationally throughout July.