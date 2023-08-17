The Eyes Have It! Specsavers Shifts Creative From AJF To TBWA\Melbourne

Specsavers has appointed TBWA\Melbourne as its creative services agency in Australia and New Zealand, following a recent competitive pitch process.

Building on Specsavers’ foundation as a well-known and disruptive healthcare brand in Australia and New Zealand, the appointment will see TBWA\Melbourne supporting Specsavers with creative leadership and strategy.

Specsavers director of marketing planning, Shaun Briggs said, “TBWA\Melbourne presented us with a clear insight that directly linked to compelling examples of the disruptive creative they’re known for. Their people and approach to collaboration really resonated with our team throughout the pitch process. We’re excited to start working with TBWA\Melbourne to create some truly great campaigns together that hit the mark with real people and deliver real results.”

TBWA\Melbourne and Specsavers are looking forward to a strong, collaborative relationship with a shared ambition of innovation and growth over the coming years.

Paul Reardon, Chief Creative Officer, TBWA\Melbourne added, “We’re thrilled to be partnering with the team at Specsavers. The “Should’ve gone to Specsavers” platform is famous industry-wide. And now we’ve been challenged to build on it in retail, activations, product and promotions, customer experiences and more. All in that wonderful tone of voice Specsavers is known and loved for. It’s a great win.”

The agency takes over creative duties from AJF, which worked on the brand since its appointment in 2020.