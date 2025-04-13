The Do Collective Pinches Former Ogilvy Chief Growth Officer, Nathan Quailey, As Its New Managing Director

Full-service creative agency The Do Collective has announced the appointment of former Ogilvy executive, Nathan Quailey, as its new managing director.

In the newly created role, Quailey will report to The Do Collective’s founder and director, Ben Walker, playing a pivotal leadership role in steering the agency’s strategic direction, commercial performance and creative impact. Acting as the primary custodian of The Do Collective’s unique philosophy, which centres on what brands do, not just what they say, Quailey will be responsible for nurturing the culture and empowering the team to deliver brave and effective work.

Quailey brings more than 30 years’ experience in brand growth and strategic leadership to The Do Collective, having led teams and client strategy for a range of household name brands including KFC, Vodafone, Coca Cola, Hyundai and ING, among others.

Quailey also held Non-Executive Director roles at Close to Home Media and health-focused food company, Forbidden Foods, focusing on driving growth across the businesses.

Prior to this, he spent nearly 15 years at Ogilvy Australia, where he was a key member of the agency’s leadership team, working in the Chief Growth Officer, General Manager and Business Director roles.

“It’s a real coup for us to have someone of Nathan’s expertise, strategic mindset and commitment to results among The Do Collective’s leadership team. He brings a wealth of marketing and agency experience to our clients, along with a track record for leading high-performing teams,” said The Do Collective founder and director, Ben Walker.

“Nathan’s appointment is a critical part of our growth plans for the coming year, particularly our expansion globally, enabling us to offer an enhanced service for our existing clients, while also supporting new business opportunities.”

“I’m pretty excited to be joining Ben, [Head of Experiential] Corey [Clarke} and The Do Collective team at such a pivotal time for the business. My experience over so many years in this industry lies in helping organisations build profile and team culture that leads to growth and forging strategic alliances that drive success. The independent agency scene at the moment is thriving, so I’m looking forward to bringing my experience, passion and my client-focused leadership style to The Do Collective to help guide our growth,” said Quailey.

Since its 2022 inception, The Do Collective has quickly grown to become a global, full-service agency, working with a range of clients including Maxwell & Williams, BlueScope, QV Skincare, Clipsal and Kmart, among others.

In February, The Do Collective announced further expansion beyond its Sydney, Melbourne and London offices, launching in Dubai and appointing senior marketing executive, Ginny Jackson, as its new General Manager in the region.

Quailey will be based in The Do Collective’s Sydney office, and his appointment is effective immediately.