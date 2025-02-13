The Brands Breaking Up With Tradition: It’s The Best Anti-Valentine’s Day Ads For The Cynics Among Us

Today is the day when men spend exorbitant amounts of money on a present that will die within a week, and women remind them that if they showed them they loved them the other 364 days of the year, they probably wouldn’t need to. But whatever you think of the day, no matter your plans, the day has arrived.

So, if you are embracing GAL-entines day this year, want to be a little bit petty or are in a happy relationship but had this day, we have the list for you.

Every year, brands compete for the best V-Day ads and specials, but we aren’t here to talk about that. We are here to talk about the challenger brands, the ones who recognise that this day means different things to different people and instead choose to speak to the lonely hearts of the world.

So, without further ado – of which there has been plenty, let’s dive in to the best anti-Valentine’s Day ads of all time!

Name A Roach

Kicking it off with our friends over in New York, the Bronx Zoo started an epic initiative a few years back. For just $15, you can go to the zoo’s website and name one of the organisation’s many roaches after that ex that scorned you. Sadly, they won’t step on it for you – we checked. But they will give you a digital certificate, which can be sent to an email of your choosing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bronx Zoo (@bronxzoo)

This year, they have taken it a step further, with roach beanies, bumbags, cockroach stuffed toys and physical certificates available for purchase as well as the opportunity to interact virtually with your roach. Got some unfinished business? This might be the option for you!

In further good news, you can also choose to name a roach after your current partner… if you guys are into that kind of thing.

Neuter A Cat

Continuing with the naming trend, an Oklahoma-based animal rescue organisation has taken it a step further. For just $15, you can name one of their stray cats after someone who burned you, and they will neuter it to help stop the spread of the population in the state.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oklahoma Humane Society (@okhumane)

The icing on top of the cake? The page also shared images of all the cats in question, with their new names, to Instagram for your sharing purposes!

World Dump Day

We are a bit late to the party with this, but this one is for all those soon to be single girls and boys. Toilet paper brand, Who Gives A Crap has coined February 13th World Dump Day and spent the day penning those breakup letters you keep putting off. Because, as the brand said they “know a thing or two about dumping”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Who Gives A Crap (@whogivesacraptp)

Now before anyone gets any ideas, the brand had one qualifying comment: “We’re here to break things off with the non-committers, the months-long sh*tuationships, the loud chewers who are doing you dirty. For more serious relationship stuff, make sure you talk to a friend or professional 💔”.

Go “Boneless”

Now this one is from back in 2022 but frankly, it’s so good it deserves a resurgance. We’re not going to say any more, we’ll let the ad speak for itself.

Now we’ve been a bit petty, go forth into the world and make the most out of today, no matter what your plans. And if you are feeling sad today, just remember – tomorrow all the chocolates not sold today will be half-priced!