Media33 Wins The Body Shop Media Account

Ethical beauty pioneer The Body Shop has appointed independent media agency Media33 as its new media agency of record in Australia, following a competitive pitch.

The appointment sees Media33 take on full responsibility for media strategy, planning and buying, alongside content development and influencer management. The remit spans all paid channels including digital, social and traditional media, with a sharp focus on restoring The Body Shop’s distinctive brand voice.

This partnership aims to revitalise The Body Shop’s presence in market by re-establishing its position as a category champion, one rooted in ethics, efficacy and beauty with purpose.

Commencing July 1, Media33 will deliver a multi-channel strategy designed to reignite momentum across diverse audiences and touchpoints, helping the brand reclaim its iconic status in the modern era.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Media33 as we embark on this new chapter for The Body Shop in Australia. Their strategic insight and creative approach align perfectly to grow an inspired and engaged community that connects with our mission: to fight for a fairer and more beautiful world,” said Fiona Lancaster, head of marketing & product, The Body Shop Australia.

“The Body Shop is more than a brand, it’s a cultural icon. It has always stood for something bigger than beauty, and we see a real opportunity to bring that voice back in a way that feels bold, relevant and unique to today’s audience. Our role is to amplify not just media impact, but message integrity through smart channel strategy, content that connects, and creator partnerships that drive influence,” said Jenna Lambert, managing director of Media33.

This appointment marks a significant step in The Body Shop’s efforts to evolve its marketing for the modern consumer while remaining true to its roots.