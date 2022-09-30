Teads APAC & IMPACT+ Partner In Measuring The Carbon Footprint Of Online Advertising

Teads APAC & IMPACT+ Partner In Measuring The Carbon Footprint Of Online Advertising
Teads, the global media platform, has partnered with IMPACT+ to measure the greenhouse gas emissions of online advertising campaigns run through its platform.

This announcement follows a series of tests with brands such as Renault, LaPoste and Hello bank! at the French Ministry of Justice in France, testing the Carbon footprint of their advertising campaigns. 

 The solution has now been introduced across APAC and ANZ exclusively to OMG group and its clients. This initiative aims to create a standard of carbon footprint measurement across Teads’ campaigns to better support brands and agencies in their CSR approach. 

 Currently, Teads globally has over 50+ brands that have begun the use of IMPACT+ to measure their campaigns’ carbon footprint.  This measurement capability has also gone live with OMG’s top 10 clients in APAC. 

Measuring the carbon footprint, a strategic challenge 

 The environmental impact of online advertising is a young, and complicated topic. 

 IMPACT+ is the leading third-party measurement provider, that can estimate the carbon footprint of digital communications and bring concrete recommendations on how to set up an environmental KPI. Teads’ new partnership with IMPACT+ allows advertisers to evaluate the greenhouse gas emissions of their Teads campaigns. 

 Leveraging this measurement, brands will now have the ability to minimize the power consumption of each impression served as well as reduce the electricity impact of each media objective, with Teads’ continued investment toward minimizing the amount of impressions required to reach the same objective.

IMPACT+ currently provides a calculation to report on GHG emissions at the campaign level, which includes creative delivery electricity consumption and the associated greenhouse gas emissions depending on where the delivery took place, as well as the end-user device lifecycle GHG emissions.  

 Concretely, the considered perimeter implies the necessary electrical consumption to the campaign delivery and the greenhouse gas emissions induced by this consumption.

This first step allows then to analyze the campaign parameters impact from the point of view of the equipment’s usage (data centre, network, and devices) that are necessary to the delivery and to recommend optimization levers. The actual calculation is based on the required energy for hosting advertising creatives, transporting on the network, and using the user’s device to display these ads. 

 This approach is part of Teads’ continued ambitions to evolve its platform and maintain its position as a sustainable business. The series of tests will open doors to new thoughts aiming to use these carbon metrics and traditional media KPIs. It is now increasingly necessary to go beyond the only indicator for carbon footprint per impression and to put into perspective this “environmental performance” with predefined media and marketing objectives. 

 Teads’ ambition in this space is to standardize carbon footprint measurement within the platform and therefore lead the digital marketing industry where reducing the carbon footprint of a campaign, without reducing its effectiveness, is the ultimate goal. The methods in place are new and keen to evolve to consider a larger perimeter, integrating other elements involved in the delivery like use or data, programmatic or third-party integrations, for example, or other environmental impacts, beyond carbon emissions.

For this reason, the ongoing procedures for the formalization of an industrywide reference framework are welcome to collectively progress in the subject. The Goal is to understand ultimately how to minimize the carbon footprint without compromising media performances and avoid a bounce-back effect. 

Paul Shepherd, chief investment officer and president of annalect at OMG APAC said: “As brands increasingly focus on reducing their scope 3 emissions, our industry needs to supply solutions that our clients can orchestrate towards their sustainability efforts. At OMG, we collaborate with partners to develop systems and processes to make sustainability accessible for our teams. This supports our drive in ensuring planning and optimizing media campaigns for reduced carbon emissions becomes market practice.” 

Emmanuel Fischmeister, VP of business development at Teads said: “We are extremely excited to launch this first-of-its-kind partnership with OMG.

“Having a better understanding of the emissions is only the beginning of the journey, beyond measurement: our goal is to reduce and optimize these emissions. As a sustainable media platform, we are looking to do our part for future-proofing the media industry.” 

