The winners for this year’s Spikes Asia Awards have been announced, with TBWA\Sydney scooping the Grand Prix for Good Award.

The Omnicom agency won the award for its “Classify Consent” campaign for Consent Labs.

Seven Australian agencies have managed to scoop Grand Prix, including The Monkeys, CHEP Network, and Howatson+Company.

Here are the rest of the Grand Prix winners from the 24 other categories:

Brand Experience & Activation

Leo Burnett, Manila – “Unbranded Menu” for McDonald’s

Creative Commerce

Draftline, Shanghai – “Corona Extra Lime” for Corona

Creative Data

CHEP Network, Sydney – “Flipvertising” for Samsung

Creative Effectiveness

Design

Dentsu Creative X, Tokyo – “Suntory Tennensui Endless Dawn” for Suntory

Digital Craft

Direct

CHEP Network, Sydney – “Flipvertising” for Samsung

Entertainment

Special, Auckland – “Last Performance” for Partners Life

Film Craft

Dentsu, Tokyo – “Kaguya by Gucci” for Gucci

Film

TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Shanghai – “The Comeback” for Apple

Glass: The Award for Change

Cheil Worldwide, Seoul – “Knock Knock” for the Korean National Police Agency

Healthcare

Leo Burnett, Mumbai – “The Missing Chapter” for Whisper

Industry Craft

Innovation

Innocean, Seoul – “Hydrogen Garbage Truck” for Hyundai

Integrated

DDB New Zealand, Aukland – “If You Seek” for Tourism New Zealand

Media

Cheil Worldwide, Seoul – “Knock Knock” for the Korean National Police Agency

Mobile

Cheil Worldwide, Seoul – “Knock Knock” for the Korean National Police Agency

Music

TBWA\Hakuhodo, Tokyo – “Journa-Rhythm” for The Asahi Shimbun Company

Outdoor

Colenso BBDO, Auckland – “Phone It It” for Skinny

PR

The Monkeys, Sydney – “The First Digital Nation” for the Government of Tuvalu

Print & Publishing

Oglivy, Bangkok – “Kitchen” for IKEA

Radio & Audio

Colenso BBDO, Auckland – “Phone It It” for Skinny

Social & Influencer

Leo Burnett, Mumbai – “#BringBack2011” for Oreo

Strategy & Effectiveness