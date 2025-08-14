Taylors Wines Uncorks New Era Appointing Kaimera As Media Agency

Australian wine estate Taylors Wines has appointed indie agency Kaimera to manage all Australian media, as the brand embarks on its first major rebrand in 50 years. The landmark appointment signals a bold new chapter for the Clare Valley family business and a significant win for Kaimera’s growing premium portfolio.

For over half a century, Taylor’s has built a reputation as one of the country’s most awarded wine estates—renowned for its craftsmanship, sustainability and multi-generational heritage. The rebrand ushers in a refreshed visual identity and renewed storytelling platform designed to engage a new generation of wine lovers while honouring the brand’s history.

Kaimera will lead strategy, planning and buying across all channels for Taylors Wines, with its first campaign kicking off in the coming months. The win adds to Kaimera’s growing portfolio of premium clients.

“This is a milestone moment for Taylors Wines—our first rebrand in half a century—and we needed an agency partner who could match our ambition. Kaimera’s strategic clarity, creative energy and understanding of premium brands made them the perfect fit to help us share our story with Australia,” said Tanya Marler, CMO at Taylors Wines.

Nick Behr, founder and CEO of Kaimera, also commented: “Taylors Wines is an Australian icon, and this rebrand represents both a respect for heritage and a bold step forward. It’s a privilege to help shape how this new chapter is shared with the nation, and our media strategy will be as distinctive and refined as the wines themselves.”

The appointment adds to Kaimera’s food and beverage credentials, which already include Nando’s and Spirits Platform. It also reinforces the agency’s reputation for delivering audience-first, insights-led campaigns that resonate in market and drive tangible results.