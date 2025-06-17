Kaimera Wins Tasty Nando’s Media Account

Nando’s has appointed fast-growing indie Kaimera as its media agency of record. M+C Saatchi’s recently sunsetted media agency, Bohemia, was the incumbent.

Kaimera will be responsible for media strategy, planning and execution across all channels in Australia and New Zealand.

Nando’s, which has annual media billings north of $5 million, was seeking a media partner that could “match its energy and ambition”.

“We are thrilled to be working with Garth and the team at Kaimera,” Nando’s head of brand Tom Blackburn said.

“Their planning and buying expertise, skills, and deep knowledge of the market set them apart from any other agency. We were looking for a team that truly understood our brand and audience, and Kaimera absolutely delivered. We’re excited for what’s ahead.”

The win is a milestone for Kaimera’s rapidly growing Melbourne office. Since launching just 12 months ago, Kaimera Melbourne has grown from a one-person operation to a seven-strong team, attracting a roster of clients including GSK, Luv-A-Duck, eGuarantee, Praemium, Eureka Villages, Laing Properties, Able Australia, Pennington Institute and MS Plus.

Its Melbourne operation is led by Garth Moring, who has worked with Nando’s previously for several years.

“It’s a brand that I’ve always loved. To now be leading their media strategy at Kaimera is incredibly rewarding,” Moring said. “They’re one of the most vibrant, culturally connected brands in the market, and we’re looking forward to helping them grow and evolve with a bold, effective media strategy.”

Nick Behr, CEO of Kaimera, said the partnership is a testament to the agency’s bold vision and growing client offering.

“Working with Nando’s is incredibly exciting—and a huge moment for our agency. It’s proof of the incredible work Garth and the Melbourne team have put in. We set out to build a strong offering in Melbourne, and in just a year, we’ve built a team and won some fantastic clients. I’m unbelievably proud of Garth and excited to work with Nando’s—and, of course, to enjoy the delights of flame grilled chicken!”