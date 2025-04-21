Tara Ford & Aimee Buchanan Among Aussies Selected To Judge Cannes Lions 2025

Nine of Australia’s most respected creative leaders have been selected to join the international jury for this year’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity — the world’s most prestigious benchmark for creative excellence in advertising and marketing.

Chosen for their world-class expertise and work, the Australian jurors will sit alongside a global line-up of industry trailblazers to assess the year’s most groundbreaking ideas, awarding the Lions that set the global standard for creative effectiveness.

Tony Hale, CEO of Advertising Council Australia, said: “Cannes Lions continues to set the global benchmark for creativity, and it’s an honour to see Australian talent shaping that standard. Our jurors are not only influencing the future of creativity on a world stage — they’re showcasing the innovation, bold thinking, and cultural leadership that make Australia one of the most exciting creative markets globally.”

2025 Australian Awarding Jury members

Tara Ford, Chief Creative Officer, Droga5 ANZ & Accenture Song, APAC: President Brand Experience & Activation

Seamus Higgins, Chief Creative Officer, R/GA: Creative Business Transformation

Mim Haysom, Executive General Manager, Brand & Customer Experience, Suncorp Group: Creative Data

Alison Tilling, Chief Strategy Officer, VML ANZ: Creative Strategy

Pip Smart, Executive Producer/Partner, Revolver: Film Craft

Esther Clerehan, Founder, Clerehan: Glass: The Lion for Change

Tara McKenty, Chief Innovation Officer and Co-ECD, AKQA: Innovation

Aimee Buchanan, Chief Executive Officer, GroupM: Media

Dave Bowman, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Groupe ANZ: Social & Creator

“The Cannes Lions Awarding Jury plays a vital role in setting the global benchmark for creative excellence. This year’s line-up brings together some of the most highly respected and accomplished industry talent from around the world. Their expertise will help define the creative standards that continue to drive our industry forward and spotlight the power of creativity as a catalyst for meaningful business growth and transformation,” said Simon Cook, CEO of LIONS.

Last year, Australia ranked 11th globally at the 2024 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, securing a total of 18 Lions: 2 Grand Prix, 5 Silver, and 12 Bronze.