Super Women Unmasked: Introducing The B&T Women In Media Awards Finalists!

After weeks and weeks of anticipation, more than 400 entries from over 200 companies, and some sleepless nights from our fearless judges, the wait is officially over—your B&T Women In Media Awards, finalists, presented by Are Media, are finally here.

Taking up residence on this list is a truly remarkable group of leaders, innovators, storytellers and change-makers who are reshaping the media, marketing and advertising landscape and paving the way for the next generation of super women to rise after them.

Across all categories, this year’s finalists represent professional excellence, of course, but they also embody the courage, conviction and creativity needed to make this industry a better and more equitable place.

So, without further ado, let’s hear it for the trailblazing super women of media that are the 2025 B&T Women In Media finalists!

Agency Sales/Account Management

Abbie Ridge – Kinesso

Alexandra Reynoldson – M+C Saatchi Group

Emma Jensen – Mindshare

Huong Nguyen – Alchemy One

Jennifer Meyer – iprospect

Laura Stevenson – Thinkerbell

Lauren Doherty – OMD Australia

Mallory Cassidy – Sunny Advertising

Nathasha Fernando – WPP Media Solutions, Advanced TV

Rawanne Auda – Half Dome

Stephanie Jones – WPP Media

Tori Lopez – Special

Best Ad Campaign – Championing the Equality Cause

Amanda Wheeler – Leo Australia

Gillian Dalla Pozza – Dentsu Creative

Business Support

Gemma Banning – BMF

Hannah Mansur – Mamamia

Jo Giles – M+C Saatchi Group

Kelly Taylor – OMD Australia

Madison Eyre – Wavemaker

Rita Ye – Trinity P3

Tierney Seeto – SCA

Tracey Pribadi – ARN

Vicky Simister – SCA

Champion of Change

Adele Gibb – Carat

Ellie Angell – Trinity P3

Erin Moy – Entropico

Hayley Monteiro – Hearts & Science

Jacquie Alley – The Media Store

Janette Higginson – Index Exchange

Lauren Thornborough – UM

Lesley Chambers – The Casting Chambers

Lillian Zrim – PHD Media

Linda Wong – MFA

Rebecca Morriss – DDB Group

Renee Stopps – Microsoft Advertising

Client Services

Alexandra Hazlehurst – Foxtel Media

Amanda Wheeler – Leo Australia

Belinda Drew – Droga5

Cassie Broad – Starcom

Helen Guard – OMD Australia

Huong Nguyen – Alchemy One

Kate Smailes – Havas Blvd

Monique Baillie – EssenceMediacom

Nisha Rajamani – Carat

Paula Lopes – Avenue C

Samantha Edwards – NP Digital

Tori Lopez – Special

Creative

Cat Williams – Thinkerbell

Divya Abe – Jack Nimble

Elle Bullen – Hellions

Michelle Walsh – Leo Australia

Rosie Stone – Leo Australia

Steph Kitchin – Asahi Beverages 1house

Creative Producer

Amanda Bainbridge – BBC Studios

Charlotte Wren – Thinkerbell

Emily Commens – BBC Studios

Nat Taylor – Poppet

Natalie Greaves – Howatson+Company

Shaye Guillory – Entropico

Tamsyn Roach – Hogarth

Employer

Communicado

Equality Media + Marketing

History Will Be Kind

Hopeful Monsters

SCA

Symbio

The Content Division

The Guardian

Wink

WPP Media

Entrepreneur / Founder

Haley McDonald – 3P Studio

Hannah Moreno – Third Hemisphere

Katie Barclay – Hopeful Monsters

Kym Treasure – Audacia Audio

Lyndelle O’Keefe – Match & Wood

Marilla Akkermans – Equality Media + Marketing

Michelle Hampton – WiredCo.

Nat Taylor – Poppet

Nicole Webb – The IMPACT Agency

Rebecca Jarvie-Gibbs – EXAMPLE

Tessa Westerhof – WOOM

Vanessa Liell – Orizontas and Rethink Everything

Executive Leader

Bridget Fair – Free TV Australia

Clare Pickens – Leo Australia

EJ Granleese – History Will Be Kind

Jacquie Alley – The Media Store

Jo McAlister – Initiative

Joanna Robinson – THE ICONIC

Justine Jones – Publicis

Laura Nice – OMD

Lou Barrett – News Australia

Maria Grivas – Mindshare

Pia Coyle – PHD

Pippa Berlocher – EssenceMediacom

Glass Ceiling Award

Elle Bullen – Hellions

Jaime Mills-Blayney – Hearts & Science

Jessica White – Cassette

Megan Kay – Zenith

Nathalie Delpierre – News Australia

Nicole Geekie – Jaywing Australia

Felicity Grey – Theory Crew / RISER

Sian Whitnall – OMD Australia

Simran Kaur – Pounce

Tara Coverdale – oOh!media

The Aunties

Vanessa Liell – Orizontas and Rethink Everything

Innovator presented by Dentsu

Claire Bryan – Carat

Emilia Ball – dentsu Queensland

Hayley Monteiro – Hearts & Science

Jasmine Allen – Impressive Digital

Lily Nielsen – Wavemaker

Megan Quinn – Asahi Beverages 1house

Natasha Cormier – News Australia

Priya Addams Williams – Dylan Alcott Foundation

Sam Turley – Mindshare

Sarah Minassian – Metcash

Stephanie Drabble – Nine

Zoe Kostos – Paramount Australia

Journalist / Producer

Alana Riley – ARN

Michelle Escobar – Optus Sport

Natasha Robinson – The Australian

Susanne Tegen – National Rural Health Alliance

Ursula Heger – Paramount Australia

Marketing, presented by Mamamia

Allana May – Sigma Healthcare

Clare Tsubono – Lion

Georgia Thomas – THE ICONIC

Louise Crompton – Paramount Australia

Michelle Martinis – National Australia Bank

Naomi Gorringe – SCA

Natalie Latimore – Noumi

Natalie Miller – ReadyTech

Rapthi Thanapalasingam – Suncorp

Sara Herbert – Audience360

Sasha Mackie – Warner Bros. Discovery

Tennille Burt – QMS

Media Planner / Buyer, presented by Paramount

Abigail Charlesworth – EssenceMediacom

Annie Marendaz – The Media Store

Cara Sayer-Bourne – Alchemy One

Catherine Shen – Thump Media

Elizabeth Baker – Zenith Media

Emma Greenhalgh – Initiative

Emma Wood – PHD

Kristy Kinzett – Wavemaker

Laura Fell – Mindshare

Liz Lonsdale – Howatson+Company

Tahlia Mayer – Audience360

Victoria Jaeger – Carat

Media Sales/Account Management

Ella Keddie – Snapchat

Georgie de Visser – SCA

Jessica Roach – Amazon

Kat Droulers – Paramount Australia

Louise Wilson – LinkedIn

Emily Qureshi – Meta

Ash Vogel – Spotify

Maddie Basso – Yahoo DSP

Manuela Lopez – PubMatic

Marie Joyce – Mamamia

Melissa Shapland – Foxtel Media

Rosie McLeod – Google

Tarlyn McStay – GumGum

Mentor, Presented by Australian Women’s Weekly

Carly Hollis – Google

Deb Trela – Val Morgan Group

Dr Sameera Durani – University of Technology Sydney

Joana Inch – Hat Media

Julie Dormand – Dormand: The Culture Creator

Kate O’Ryan – Roeder Mindshare

Kerri Knowles – Scentre Group BrandSpace

Laura Henry – OMD

Maddie Marsh – Meta

Nat Taylor – Poppet

Renee Murray – Half Dome

Sara Lappage – QMS

People and Culture

Ashlee Carey – Gawk

Caroline Fanning – Entropico

Eloise Baker – Atomic 212º

Georgina Gellert – Channel Factory

Jacquie Alley – The Media Store

Jen Davis – EssenceMediacom

Jodi Paton – HOYTS Group

Jodi Rosenthal – QMS

Nalina Cat Tuong Tran – News Australia

Nicole Jurke – Bench Media

Rebecca Ackland – SCA

Renee Murray – Half Dome

Project Manager

Bec Coulson – IMAA

Chelsea Peters – Nova Entertainment

Elinor Willes – News Australia

Hayley Olsson – Jack Nimble

Jenna McManus – Bespoken Agency

Kylie Ridler-Dutton – Trinity P3

Lily Lambert – EssenceMediacom

Melanie Aslanidis – MFA

Olivia Carmichael – News Australia

Samantha Wessel – ARN

Sarah Urquhart – News Australia

Tara O’Keefe – QMS

Public Relations

Catherine Tomlinson – Thinkerbell

Chloe Fitzgerald – Dentsu Creative PR

Georgie Robertson – The Regional PR & Co

Julie Wright – Third Avenue Consulting

Madeleine Page – Dentsu Creative PR

Maya Ivanovic – Palin Communications

Ashleigh Dyer – Theory Crew

Sharon Zeev Poole – Agent99 PR

Simone Gupta – Supermassive

Sophie Breheny – Lion

Sophie Curtis – BLACK Communications

Vanessa Liell – Orizontas and Rethink Everything

Rising Star, presented by Are Media x NGEN

Abigail Dawson – Enero Group | BMF

Carly O’Grady – IPG Mediabrands

Grace MacKenzie – Broadsheet

Jazmaree Dawson – EssenceMediacom

Jemima Simpson Smith – Meaningful Agency

Jessica Brackstone – Leo Australia

Kate O’Loughlin – Wavemaker

Maddy Merzvinskis – Re Design Global

Nicky Ta – Howatson+Company

Pawena Kaniah – iProspect

Summer Treseder – Wavemaker

Zoe Stanek – Wavemaker

Social Change Maker, presented by ELLE

Dee Madigan – Campaign Edge

Ellie Angel-Mobbs – SCA

Haley McDonald – 3P Studio

Jacquie Alley – The Media Store

Jenny Gray – Intrepid Travel

Lauren Thornborough & Louise Wilson – The Village

Michelle Testa – Carat

Priya Addams Williams – Dylan Alcott Foundation

Rochelle Courtenay – Share the Dignity

Vanessa – Liell Orizontas and Rethink Everything

Social Media

Daria Willis – Woolworths

Harleen Sodhi – dentsu Queensland

Jenna Benson – ARN

Olivia Fleming – Half Dome

Shivani Maharaj – WPP Media

Steph Edwards – WiredCo.

Vicky Turner – M+C Saatchi Group

Strategy

Catherine King – Leo Australia

Dani Davies – Wavemaker

Eb Yusuf – Yango

Emily Smith – Paramount Australia

Linda Fagerlund – Mediahub

Marine Turner – EssenceMediacom

Megan Stormer – Mamamia

Millie Lester – Cassette

Molly Blacker – Slingshot

Penelope Shell – Zenith

Sophie Gallagher – Clemenger BBDO

Summer Treseder – Wavemaker

Sustainability Champion

Alexandra Heaven – JCDecaux

Charlotte Berry – Howatson+Company

Michaela Ryan – Bespoken Agency

Tracy Harber – Google

Xue Ying Chen – WPP Media

Tech, presented by Perion

Aimy Le – Meta

Alison Morris – The Trade Desk

Alison White – Spark Foundry

Bonnie Dodemaide – iProspect Australia

Caroline Laird – Google

Hayley Monteiro – Hearts & Science

Jade Watson – WPP Media

Marianne Hawkins – Initiative

Paula Malysevaite – PHD

Sofia Polak – Akin Agency

Vicki Chen – Foxtel Media

Winnie Lui – Nine

