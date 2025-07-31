Super Women Unmasked: Introducing The B&T Women In Media Awards Finalists!

After weeks and weeks of anticipation, more than 400 entries from over 200 companies, and some sleepless nights from our fearless judges, the wait is officially over—your B&T Women In Media Awards, finalists, presented by Are Media, are finally here.
Taking up residence on this list is a truly remarkable group of leaders, innovators, storytellers and change-makers who are reshaping the media, marketing and advertising landscape and paving the way for the next generation of super women to rise after them.
Across all categories, this year’s finalists represent professional excellence, of course, but they also embody the courage, conviction and creativity needed to make this industry a better and more equitable place.
So, without further ado, let’s hear it for the trailblazing super women of media that are the 2025 B&T Women In Media finalists!
There’s still time to vote for your People’s Choice Award winner, too!
Please note! If you’ve entered your name (or your colleague’s) wrong, changes must be submitted by 6 August to [email protected], otherwise trophies and event screen content will reflect the entries as they are written on this article.
Agency Sales/Account Management
- Abbie Ridge – Kinesso
- Alexandra Reynoldson – M+C Saatchi Group
- Emma Jensen – Mindshare
- Huong Nguyen – Alchemy One
- Jennifer Meyer – iprospect
- Laura Stevenson – Thinkerbell
- Lauren Doherty – OMD Australia
- Mallory Cassidy – Sunny Advertising
- Nathasha Fernando – WPP Media Solutions, Advanced TV
- Rawanne Auda – Half Dome
- Stephanie Jones – WPP Media
- Tori Lopez – Special
Best Ad Campaign – Championing the Equality Cause
- Amanda Wheeler – Leo Australia
- Gillian Dalla Pozza – Dentsu Creative
Business Support
- Gemma Banning – BMF
- Hannah Mansur – Mamamia
- Jo Giles – M+C Saatchi Group
- Kelly Taylor – OMD Australia
- Madison Eyre – Wavemaker
- Rita Ye – Trinity P3
- Tierney Seeto – SCA
- Tracey Pribadi – ARN
- Vicky Simister – SCA
Champion of Change
- Adele Gibb – Carat
- Ellie Angell – Trinity P3
- Erin Moy – Entropico
- Hayley Monteiro – Hearts & Science
- Jacquie Alley – The Media Store
- Janette Higginson – Index Exchange
- Lauren Thornborough – UM
- Lesley Chambers – The Casting Chambers
- Lillian Zrim – PHD Media
- Linda Wong – MFA
- Rebecca Morriss – DDB Group
- Renee Stopps – Microsoft Advertising
Client Services
- Alexandra Hazlehurst – Foxtel Media
- Amanda Wheeler – Leo Australia
- Belinda Drew – Droga5
- Cassie Broad – Starcom
- Helen Guard – OMD Australia
- Huong Nguyen – Alchemy One
- Kate Smailes – Havas Blvd
- Monique Baillie – EssenceMediacom
- Nisha Rajamani – Carat
- Paula Lopes – Avenue C
- Samantha Edwards – NP Digital
- Tori Lopez – Special
Creative
- Cat Williams – Thinkerbell
- Divya Abe – Jack Nimble
- Elle Bullen – Hellions
- Michelle Walsh – Leo Australia
- Rosie Stone – Leo Australia
- Steph Kitchin – Asahi Beverages 1house
Creative Producer
- Amanda Bainbridge – BBC Studios
- Charlotte Wren – Thinkerbell
- Emily Commens – BBC Studios
- Nat Taylor – Poppet
- Natalie Greaves – Howatson+Company
- Shaye Guillory – Entropico
- Tamsyn Roach – Hogarth
Employer
- Communicado
- Equality Media + Marketing
- History Will Be Kind
- Hopeful Monsters
- SCA
- Symbio
- The Content Division
- The Guardian
- Wink
- WPP Media
Entrepreneur / Founder
- Haley McDonald – 3P Studio
- Hannah Moreno – Third Hemisphere
- Katie Barclay – Hopeful Monsters
- Kym Treasure – Audacia Audio
- Lyndelle O’Keefe – Match & Wood
- Marilla Akkermans – Equality Media + Marketing
- Michelle Hampton – WiredCo.
- Nat Taylor – Poppet
- Nicole Webb – The IMPACT Agency
- Rebecca Jarvie-Gibbs – EXAMPLE
- Tessa Westerhof – WOOM
- Vanessa Liell – Orizontas and Rethink Everything
Executive Leader
- Bridget Fair – Free TV Australia
- Clare Pickens – Leo Australia
- EJ Granleese – History Will Be Kind
- Jacquie Alley – The Media Store
- Jo McAlister – Initiative
- Joanna Robinson – THE ICONIC
- Justine Jones – Publicis
- Laura Nice – OMD
- Lou Barrett – News Australia
- Maria Grivas – Mindshare
- Pia Coyle – PHD
- Pippa Berlocher – EssenceMediacom
Glass Ceiling Award
- Elle Bullen – Hellions
- Jaime Mills-Blayney – Hearts & Science
- Jessica White – Cassette
- Megan Kay – Zenith
- Nathalie Delpierre – News Australia
- Nicole Geekie – Jaywing Australia
- Felicity Grey – Theory Crew / RISER
- Sian Whitnall – OMD Australia
- Simran Kaur – Pounce
- Tara Coverdale – oOh!media
- The Aunties
- Vanessa Liell – Orizontas and Rethink Everything
Innovator presented by Dentsu
- Claire Bryan – Carat
- Emilia Ball – dentsu Queensland
- Hayley Monteiro – Hearts & Science
- Jasmine Allen – Impressive Digital
- Lily Nielsen – Wavemaker
- Megan Quinn – Asahi Beverages 1house
- Natasha Cormier – News Australia
- Priya Addams Williams – Dylan Alcott Foundation
- Sam Turley – Mindshare
- Sarah Minassian – Metcash
- Stephanie Drabble – Nine
- Zoe Kostos – Paramount Australia
Journalist / Producer
- Alana Riley – ARN
- Michelle Escobar – Optus Sport
- Natasha Robinson – The Australian
- Susanne Tegen – National Rural Health Alliance
- Ursula Heger – Paramount Australia
Marketing, presented by Mamamia
- Allana May – Sigma Healthcare
- Clare Tsubono – Lion
- Georgia Thomas – THE ICONIC
- Louise Crompton – Paramount Australia
- Michelle Martinis – National Australia Bank
- Naomi Gorringe – SCA
- Natalie Latimore – Noumi
- Natalie Miller – ReadyTech
- Rapthi Thanapalasingam – Suncorp
- Sara Herbert – Audience360
- Sasha Mackie – Warner Bros. Discovery
- Tennille Burt – QMS
Media Planner / Buyer, presented by Paramount
- Abigail Charlesworth – EssenceMediacom
- Annie Marendaz – The Media Store
- Cara Sayer-Bourne – Alchemy One
- Catherine Shen – Thump Media
- Elizabeth Baker – Zenith Media
- Emma Greenhalgh – Initiative
- Emma Wood – PHD
- Kristy Kinzett – Wavemaker
- Laura Fell – Mindshare
- Liz Lonsdale – Howatson+Company
- Tahlia Mayer – Audience360
- Victoria Jaeger – Carat
Media Sales/Account Management
- Ella Keddie – Snapchat
- Georgie de Visser – SCA
- Jessica Roach – Amazon
- Kat Droulers – Paramount Australia
- Louise Wilson – LinkedIn
- Emily Qureshi – Meta
- Ash Vogel – Spotify
- Maddie Basso – Yahoo DSP
- Manuela Lopez – PubMatic
- Marie Joyce – Mamamia
- Melissa Shapland – Foxtel Media
- Rosie McLeod – Google
- Tarlyn McStay – GumGum
Mentor, Presented by Australian Women’s Weekly
- Carly Hollis – Google
- Deb Trela – Val Morgan Group
- Dr Sameera Durani – University of Technology Sydney
- Joana Inch – Hat Media
- Julie Dormand – Dormand: The Culture Creator
- Kate O’Ryan – Roeder Mindshare
- Kerri Knowles – Scentre Group BrandSpace
- Laura Henry – OMD
- Maddie Marsh – Meta
- Nat Taylor – Poppet
- Renee Murray – Half Dome
- Sara Lappage – QMS
People and Culture
- Ashlee Carey – Gawk
- Caroline Fanning – Entropico
- Eloise Baker – Atomic 212º
- Georgina Gellert – Channel Factory
- Jacquie Alley – The Media Store
- Jen Davis – EssenceMediacom
- Jodi Paton – HOYTS Group
- Jodi Rosenthal – QMS
- Nalina Cat Tuong Tran – News Australia
- Nicole Jurke – Bench Media
- Rebecca Ackland – SCA
- Renee Murray – Half Dome
Project Manager
- Bec Coulson – IMAA
- Chelsea Peters – Nova Entertainment
- Elinor Willes – News Australia
- Hayley Olsson – Jack Nimble
- Jenna McManus – Bespoken Agency
- Kylie Ridler-Dutton – Trinity P3
- Lily Lambert – EssenceMediacom
- Melanie Aslanidis – MFA
- Olivia Carmichael – News Australia
- Samantha Wessel – ARN
- Sarah Urquhart – News Australia
- Tara O’Keefe – QMS
Public Relations
- Catherine Tomlinson – Thinkerbell
- Chloe Fitzgerald – Dentsu Creative PR
- Georgie Robertson – The Regional PR & Co
- Julie Wright – Third Avenue Consulting
- Madeleine Page – Dentsu Creative PR
- Maya Ivanovic – Palin Communications
- Ashleigh Dyer – Theory Crew
- Sharon Zeev Poole – Agent99 PR
- Simone Gupta – Supermassive
- Sophie Breheny – Lion
- Sophie Curtis – BLACK Communications
- Vanessa Liell – Orizontas and Rethink Everything
Rising Star, presented by Are Media x NGEN
- Abigail Dawson – Enero Group | BMF
- Carly O’Grady – IPG Mediabrands
- Grace MacKenzie – Broadsheet
- Jazmaree Dawson – EssenceMediacom
- Jemima Simpson Smith – Meaningful Agency
- Jessica Brackstone – Leo Australia
- Kate O’Loughlin – Wavemaker
- Maddy Merzvinskis – Re Design Global
- Nicky Ta – Howatson+Company
- Pawena Kaniah – iProspect
- Summer Treseder – Wavemaker
- Zoe Stanek – Wavemaker
Social Change Maker, presented by ELLE
- Dee Madigan – Campaign Edge
- Ellie Angel-Mobbs – SCA
- Haley McDonald – 3P Studio
- Jacquie Alley – The Media Store
- Jenny Gray – Intrepid Travel
- Lauren Thornborough & Louise Wilson – The Village
- Michelle Testa – Carat
- Priya Addams Williams – Dylan Alcott Foundation
- Rochelle Courtenay – Share the Dignity
- Vanessa – Liell Orizontas and Rethink Everything
Social Media
- Daria Willis – Woolworths
- Harleen Sodhi – dentsu Queensland
- Jenna Benson – ARN
- Olivia Fleming – Half Dome
- Shivani Maharaj – WPP Media
- Steph Edwards – WiredCo.
- Vicky Turner – M+C Saatchi Group
Strategy
- Catherine King – Leo Australia
- Dani Davies – Wavemaker
- Eb Yusuf – Yango
- Emily Smith – Paramount Australia
- Linda Fagerlund – Mediahub
- Marine Turner – EssenceMediacom
- Megan Stormer – Mamamia
- Millie Lester – Cassette
- Molly Blacker – Slingshot
- Penelope Shell – Zenith
- Sophie Gallagher – Clemenger BBDO
- Summer Treseder – Wavemaker
Sustainability Champion
- Alexandra Heaven – JCDecaux
- Charlotte Berry – Howatson+Company
- Michaela Ryan – Bespoken Agency
- Tracy Harber – Google
- Xue Ying Chen – WPP Media
Tech, presented by Perion
- Aimy Le – Meta
- Alison Morris – The Trade Desk
- Alison White – Spark Foundry
- Bonnie Dodemaide – iProspect Australia
- Caroline Laird – Google
- Hayley Monteiro – Hearts & Science
- Jade Watson – WPP Media
- Marianne Hawkins – Initiative
- Paula Malysevaite – PHD
- Sofia Polak – Akin Agency
- Vicki Chen – Foxtel Media
- Winnie Lui – Nine
Don't miss your opportunity to celebrate all the incredible finalists, and of course, the winners on August 29 at the White Bay Cruise Terminal.
