Who Is Your Industry Superwoman? Voting For B&T’s Women In Media People’s Choice Award Is Officially OPEN

2 Min Read

The moment has arrived. Entries are closed, our judges are deliberating, but one very important award remains unmarked!  The B&T Women In Media Awards, presented by Are Media, has officially opened People’s Choice voting.

For over a decade, B&T’s Women In Media Awards has been honouring the success, power and mentorship of the super women of the media, marketing and advertising industries.

Held on August 29, this night of glitz and glamour at the White Bay Cruise Terminal celebrates female-identifying talent who are leading professionally and lifting others, changing the game for the next generation of women.

This year, we have 29 awards, but no award is more coveted than the one voted for by your peers. This is your chance to have your voice heard, to celebrate the incredible women in our industry who are breaking barriers.

You can vote for as many people as you want, but you can only vote once, so make that vote count!

Every super woman in media deserves a chance to have their name in lights, so let’s keep things fair and equal! Anyone found to be using bots to rig the system will be immediately disqualified from the race.

PLEASE NOTE! The People’s Choice Award is an individual award. Anyone who has entered a group or as a company – e.g The Aunties – has been excluded from this category. 

Aimee Edwards
Aimee Edwards
Aimee Edwards is a journalist at B&T 

