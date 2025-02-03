AdvertisingNewsletter

Sunday Gravy Wins Sorbent's Creative

Sorbent has appointed independent agency Sunday Gravy to handle its creative, following a competitive pitch.

Akkomplice had been Sorbent’s creative agency since 2022.

Victoria Panayiotou, Sorbent’s marketing manager said, “We see in Sunday Gravy the perfect partner to elevate our brand in a way that’s both creatively fresh and true to our longstanding commitment to delivering an emotionally led story around our key strengths.”

Anna Camuglia, Sunday Gravy’s GM, said, “Sorbent chose Sunday Gravy because they saw in us the same values that have kept their brand beloved for generations—an unwavering dedication to creating genuine moments of comfort, with a dash of unexpected creativity.

The appointment is effective immediately.

