Stories from The Culture Equation: New Podcast Series Launches On The Power Of Culture Transformation For Business Growth

Stories from The Culture Equation: New Podcast Series Launches On The Power Of Culture Transformation For Business Growth
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Culture transformation consultancy The Culture Equation (TCE) has launched its new audio channel with its first podcast series, Stories from The Culture Equation. The series shares real stories of cultural transformation to drive business growth and ultimately improve quality of life.

Lead image: Hiam Sakatini

Produced by Sonic Experience Agency, Ampel, the first drop of 6 episodes interweaves the experiences of multiple employees of the same company to describe why culture change was needed and how it dramatically affected their business after it was brought in.

Hiam Sakakini, CEO and Founder of The Culture Equation, said high employee turnover, constantly changing modes of work (remote, hybrid, back to the office), and a lack of real meaning and purpose are having a dramatic impact on organisations’ cultures. However, with the right culture in place, companies can rapidly transform from storming to performing.

“Lots of companies use podcasts to communicate about themselves. We want to share the importance and value of culture’s role in a business’s success. Real stories of the process, emotion and happiness of our clients’ culture changes are best told by the company themselves; senior leaders, mid-level and junior team members reveal their journey of improving the culture for company success,” said Sakakini.

“Stories from The Culture Equation has given us the platform to share these stories through each unique episode and has established our audio channels as a destination to collectively learn about culture change”.

Narrated by Sakakini, Stories From The Culture Equation features organisations including Western Sydney University, Ingleburn RSL, First Focus and Digital Creators sharing the highs and lows of the reinvention of brand culture as a means to improve performance and, in turn, improve client service.

Rebecca McCulloch, Executive Coordinator of Western Sydney University, said WSU underwent a huge cultural transformation from a historically hierarchical structure with little flexibility and lacking protocol to a drastically improved workplace environment. There was a flattening of hierarchy and more streamlined and personalized service to its students, which dramatically improved service results.

“Sharing WSU’s story is an opportunity for other organisations to realise culture is a starting point for business success. If your team and clients don’t align with your business philosophies and culture then you will have little success for business growth,” said McCulloch.

“In partnership with TCE, WSU developed a set of values, established high levels of trust and collaboration, embedded constructive feedback processes, and developed a sense of equality within WSU’s senior leadership team that has flowed down through the organisation; our workplace has been transformed”.

Glenn Cushion, CEO of Ingleburn RSL, shares his story of a struggling Club with poor staff retention post-COVID era and how the business has been transformed for success. “Getting our culture right was important for The Club’s vision – we’re a community venue, so it’s crucial our staff enjoy a supportive and collaborative team space so we can focus on continuously improving our service to patrons. Giving the opportunity for multiple team members to share their experience of this story, rather than it just being me or a senior leader, just speaks to how successful the process was”.

“Listening to stories is hardwired into our brains – it makes us feel in a way that reading or watching can’t. Everything we do is geared to be heard by our audio-ences, especially when it comes to workplace comms. Audio and podcasting are the world’s fastest-growing media and the perfect channel to hear about culture change,” said Josh Butt, chief audio officer, Ampel.

Stories from The Culture Equation launches in early March, with new episodes fortnightly and sonic reels in between. Follow the show on Spotify, Apple, or your podcast app of choice.




Please login with linkedin to comment

The Culture Equation

Latest News

Thinkerbell Asks, Av You Seen This Man? 🥑
  • Campaigns

Thinkerbell Asks, Av You Seen This Man? 🥑

Av you seen this man? The ‘Avo King’ was spotted at a Carlton footy match last week, hoeing in an avocado with a spoon straight from the skin. His eating sensibilities caught the eye of commentators, and they shared their adulation and surprise at this culinary oddity, crying out, “Times have changed here in Carlton, […]

Fair Pay For Radio Play Hearings: Artists, Industry Body & Record Label Executives Gather In Canberra
  • Media

Fair Pay For Radio Play Hearings: Artists, Industry Body & Record Label Executives Gather In Canberra

Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) and Phonographic Performance Company of Australia (PPCA) will join Mushroom Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group and Universal Music Group today in Canberra to voice their support for the Copyright Legislation Amendment (Fair Pay for Radio Play) Bill 2023 introduced by Senator David Pocock. The Bill amends the Copyright Act 1968 to […]

GoTransit Media Group Bolsters Indie Agency Team
  • Partner Content

GoTransit Media Group Bolsters Indie Agency Team

Privately owned transit media company GoTransit Media Group has announced new appointments and bolstered resources for its Independent Agency team following strong growth in 2023. Lead Image: (Left to Right) – David Asimus, Rowan Jayasuriya, Andrea Gosstray, Joel Anderson & Bernard Horan Bernard Horan, NSW director of agency sales, has recently transitioned in his role […]

Partner Content

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
shEqual Launches Senior Leaders Panel Creating Authenticity & Diversity In Advertising
  • Marketing

shEqual Launches Senior Leaders Panel Creating Authenticity & Diversity In Advertising

shEqual is hosting a senior leaders panel and networking event on 17 April in Melbourne. ‘Beyond the Tick Box: Creating Authenticity and Diversity in Ads’ aims to empower the advertising industry to embed gender equality in their creative work. The event will feature a panel of industry experts from Melbourne and Sydney: Nomfundo Msomi, executive […]

California Welcomes Travellers To The Ultimate Playground With New Global Brand Platform
  • Campaigns

California Welcomes Travellers To The Ultimate Playground With New Global Brand Platform

California is inviting visitors around the world to escape to the Ultimate Playground, where an abundance of adventures and experiences give travellers permission to play their own way – on a hike, on a road trip, or simply relaxing on a beach or tasting wine. Launched with the “Let’s Play” global campaign, the Ultimate Playground […]

Screen Queensland Launches New Channel Lab: YouTube Accelerator Initiative
  • Media

Screen Queensland Launches New Channel Lab: YouTube Accelerator Initiative

The Miles Government through Screen Queensland has launched the agency’s first Channel Lab initiative to support emerging creators who use online platforms to share their screen stories. Lead image: Changer co-founders Ant McCormack and Farad Meher-Homji deliver an Accelerator workshop for YouTube.  This new initiative, in partnership with Changer with support from YouTube, is providing […]

Top Brands Invited To Shape Vivid Sydney 2024
  • Advertising

Top Brands Invited To Shape Vivid Sydney 2024

Destination NSW is inviting leading brands to help shape Vivid Sydney 2024 as a commercial partner in the world-renowned annual festival of Light, Music, Ideas and Food. Vivid Sydney is the Southern Hemisphere’s biggest and most innovative festival of art, culture and creative industries. The theme for this year’s celebration of creativity, community, innovation, and […]

ABC Radio Australia Amplifies Pacific Women’s Voices This IWD With Sista Sounds
  • Media

ABC Radio Australia Amplifies Pacific Women’s Voices This IWD With Sista Sounds

In time for this year’s International Women’s Day, ABC Radio Australia has launched a new weekly program celebrating female musicians from across the Pacific. Liven up your Tuesday afternoons with Sista Sounds, an hour of curated sounds from 3:00 pm PNG time. Hosted by award-winning Samoan-Australian music journalist Sosefina Fuamoli, the program highlights emerging and […]

Broadsheet Promotes Claire Booth To National Sales & Partnerships Director Role
  • Media

Broadsheet Promotes Claire Booth To National Sales & Partnerships Director Role

Broadsheet has promoted Claire Booth to the national sales and partnerships director role. Since its launch in 2009, Broadsheet has published news, features, and events coverage across the Australian cities of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Tasmania, and New Zealand. Claire Booth was acquired by the Broadsheet team in 2019 from The Story Lab and […]