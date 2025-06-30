MarketingNewsletter

Step Into A World Of Pure Imagination: Willy Wonka & Dusk Unveil Whimsical Home Fragrance & Body Collection

Warner Bros Discovery Global Consumer Products have teamed up with dusk to unveil a limited-edition Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory x dusk home fragrance and bath and body collection that invites fans to step into a world of pure imagination and scent.

For generations, everyone who loved the original Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory film has imagined what the chocolate factory might smell like. Now, thanks to this collaboration, fans can finally find out. Inspired by the iconic film, this whimsical range of candles, room sprays, and self-care body products brings the legendary factory to life through fragrance, capturing the joy, curiosity, and childhood wonder of a story that’s enchanted generations.

The collection includes seven fantastical scents designed to transport you straight into Willy Wonka’s world:

  • Scrumdiddlyumptious: Caramel and more caramel, with toffee, butterscotch, and praline notes that swirl together like a golden river of sweets.

Scrumdidilyumptious Soy Blend Scented Candle 215g

  • Violet, You’re Turning Violet!: A juicy blend of blueberry and grape, with a sugar candy base that’s as playful as it is nostalgic.

Violet, You're Turning Violet! Bubble Bath Gift Set

  • Chocolate River: Melted chocolate and praline petals-a rich, velvety scent that smells like pure indulgence.

main product photo

  • Marshmallow Pillows: Soft and sweet with layers of nougat, marshmallow, and vanilla, evoking the comforting magic of Willy Wonka’s world.

Marshmallow Pillows Room Spray 100mL

  • Oompa Loompa-Licious: A delicious fusion of peanut butter, honey, and chocolate, with a smooth vanilla base that’s pure mischief.

Oompa Loompa-Licious Soy Blend Scented Candle 355g

  • Lickable Wallpaper: Fresh and fruity with popping gum and fruit salad notes, balanced by creamy banana and vanilla for a scent that’s straight out of Willy Wonka’s garden.

Lickable Wallpaper Soy Blend Scented Candle 150g

  • Golden Ticket: A limited-edition golden chocolate orange fragrance that’s bright with mandarin, orange, and sugar candy, finishing with warm vanilla and cinnamon.

Golden Ticket Soy Blend Scented Candle 290g

Each product – whether it’s a hand-poured candle, a playful room spray, or an indulgent body product – has been carefully crafted to let fans literally experience the world of Willy Wonka.

“Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory is a film that has captured the imaginations of generations, and we’re thrilled to bring that whimsical world to life in a completely new way – through scent,” said Andrew Bromell, vice president, Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products ANZ.

“Who hasn’t wondered what a chocolate river or a lickable wallpaper might smell like? With this collection, fans can finally experience those fantastical fragrances. It’s like taking a journey through Willy Wonka’s factory with your eyes closed – a truly sweet adventure for the senses!”

“We’ve always believed in creating a little magic with our fragrances, and what better inspiration than Willy Wonka’s world of pure imagination? For 25 years, dusk has brought fragrance into Aussie homes-and what better way to celebrate than with a little magic, inspired by Willy Wonka’s world of pure imagination?” said Jeremy Taylor, CMO, dusk.

“This collaboration lets everyone become that lucky Golden Ticket winner every time they light a candle or spritz a room spray. One moment you’re at home, and the next you’re a kid in Willy Wonka’s candy garden- surrounded by the scent of chocolate fudge, ripe snozzberries, and rainbow-drops. It’s whimsical, it’s nostalgic, and it’s just so much fun. We can’t wait for our customers to experience the joy and wonder of these fragrances.”

Adding to the excitement, dusk will unveil Whiff & Wonder, an immersive activation near its brand-new flagship store in Sydney’s Queen Victoria Building (QVB) to celebrate this launch. From July 3 – 13, the QVB space will transform into a mini-Chocolate Factory, inspired by the imaginative film, complete with décor and interactive scent experiences that bring the collaboration to life. Visitors can wander through a wonderland of fragrance, discovering the new products and other surprises sure to bring delight. The QVB flagship opens its doors on July 3, offering fans a chance to step directly into Willy Wonka’s world of scent and imagination.

The Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory x dusk collection will be available from June 30 at dusk stores nationwide and online at dusk.com.au. This limited range promises to delight both long-time Willy Wonka fans and anyone who enjoys a touch of nostalgia and fantasy in their home. Step into a world of pure imagination and scent and rediscover a childhood dream you can actually smell.

