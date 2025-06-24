Steggles Cook Up New ‘Charity Chook’ Initiative On The Back Of One In Three Aussies Can’t Afford To Give

This July, Steggles has announced it is making it easier for Aussies to support a good cause with the launch of its latest initiative, ‘The Charity Chook’, where 30c from every purchase in July goes directly to Australian children’s charities.

Australians care deeply about giving back, but rising costs and busy lives are forcing many to pull back, with nearly one in three now donating less to charity than they did a year ago.

Despite 70 per cent of Australians actively supporting charities, new research from Steggles reveals that many are feeling the pinch, with 35 per cen admitting they don’t feel financially comfortable enough to give regularly.

When it comes to buying products that support a cause, Aussies are most influenced by the price (30 per cent) and the specific charity involved (26 per cent), highlighting a growing need for easier, more accessible ways to give back that still feel meaningful.

With 40 per cent of Aussies saying they see buying a product that donates to charity as the most convenient way to give back – and 42 per cent prioritising causes that support children and families, the ‘Charity Chook’ meets Aussies where they are, making it easier than ever to give back by simply picking up dinner.

Packaging with a Purpose

To bring the initiative to life, Steggles has reimagined its famous Steggles Family Roast into the new ‘Charity Chook’ – with custom packaging created in collaboration with acclaimed illustrator, Daniel Gray-Barnet. The design features heartfelt artwork inspired by three Australian families who have been supported by Ronald McDonald House Charities, and their cherished memories created around the dinner table.

“Bringing joy through illustration has always been a passion of mine, so partnering with Steggles to create the Charity Chook packaging was truly special. As a parent, I was deeply moved by the stories of Savi, Henry, and Haisley – each filled with resilience, love, and hope,” reflected Gray-Barnett on the partnership.

“It was an honour to help capture that warmth through my artwork. My hope is that every pack brings a smile to the dinner table, while also helping families dealing with hardship.”

Stories Embedded in Every Pack

The three children and families that inspired Gray-Barnett’s illustrations on Steggles’ Charity Chook packaging have all been supported by Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) during the most critical moments of their early years. Their stories now live on through vibrant, heartfelt artwork, designed to inspire Australians to give back while sharing a meal.

Savi’s family, featured on Steggles’ Charity Chook packaging, endured an extraordinary journey after Savi was urgently flown from Airlie Beach to Brisbane at just six weeks old and diagnosed with a life-threatening liver condition. Over months, she faced multiple complications including a liver transplant and lung collapse, while RMHC South East Queensland (RMHC SEQ) provided vital support, becoming their home for ten months. Now a thriving six-year-old who loves to sing and dance, Savi is depicted joyfully on the Charity Chook pack, performing for her family. Her dad, Chari, now works at RMHC SEQ, proudly giving back to the place that once cared for their family.

Also featured is Henry’s family, whose journey began before birth when a routine scan revealed life-threatening complications. Born at just 24 weeks and weighing only 560 grams, Henry faced numerous challenges including chronic lung disease and a brain bleed. Throughout months of uncertainty, RMHC provided critical support across Orange, Newcastle, and Westmead, offering the family stability, warmth, and community. Now three-and-a-half, Henry is a determined little boy hitting milestones with resilience, depicted on the packaging dancing in his favourite costume on his family’s farm, symbolising his bright spirit and rural roots.

Haisley, a 16-month-old from Orange, NSW, was born with a rare chromosomal deletion in chromosome 19, a condition associated with developmental and physical challenges. She appears on the packaging being held by her mum as they watch her older brother fish – a quiet moment of connection that reflects the strength of their family. Also featured in the illustration is Haisley’s dad playing with the family’s beloved seven dogs, her constant companions and a great source of joy throughout her journey.

“At RMHC, we’re there for families with children who are ill or injured—providing care, connection and comfort when it’s needed most. Our partnership with Steggles brings these values to life, offering meaningful support during some of life’s toughest moments,” said Barbara Ryan, CEO at Ronald McDonald House Charities.

“We’re proud to see the stories of Savi, Henry and Haisley featured on the Charity Chook packaging, and we hope it inspires even more Australians to show their support in a simple and thoughtful way.”

A Legacy of Giving

The ‘Charity Chook’ builds on Steggles’ long-standing commitment to supporting families and sick children through its Charity Nest program, which is set to surpass $15 million by the end of June. Funds have supported everything from peer support groups and play therapy to school-aged services and education programs.

It’s also a product Australians already love. According to the research, 95 per cent of respondents eat chicken, with 76 per cent nominating it as their go-to protein at the supermarket.

“Our ‘Charity Chook’ makes giving back as easy as sharing a meal with your loved ones. Every delicious bite brings Aussie families closer together, while lending a helping hand to kids and families who need it most. Good food, good company, and good deeds—it’s the Aussie way,” said Yash Gandhi, CMO at Steggles.

Steggles ‘Charity Chook’ will be available from Woolworths nationwide from July 1, 2025.

To get involved, simply pick up a Steggles ‘Charity Chook’ at Woolworths throughout July and turn dinner into something truly meaningful.