StackAdapt Launches Integrated Email & Data Hub, Bridging Martech & Programmatic Advertising Under One Platform

Vitaly Pecherskiy, StackAdapt CEO.

StackAdapt, technology company in advertising and marketing, has announced the launch of its new email marketing and Data Hub solutions.

This expansion helps marketers bridge the gap between adtech and martech— streamlining workflows and bringing data, messaging and media together in one connected strategy.

As part of the early access release, the StackAdapt Marketing Platform enables marketers to reach customers across display, native, video, CTV, DOOH, in-game, audio and email, activating all channels within a single workflow. By removing silos, they can orchestrate more cohesive campaigns that align programmatic advertising with owned messaging strategies like email.

Powered by AI and real-time optimistation, the solution helps teams maximise reach and personalise at scale. As part of early access, clients gain immediate scale to begin activating email alongside their programmatic advertising efforts.

The new email solution is made possible by StackAdapt’s proprietary Data Hub, which enables users to upload and segment first-party data, orchestrate customer journeys and measure outcomes across media and messaging channels.

Marketers can seamlessly connect customer behaviors across channels, triggering timely emails after a CTV ad view or optimizing campaigns based on real purchase signals, all within one platform. The platform integrates with Shopify, Salesforce, and other major CRM systems to ensure privacy compliance while providing real-time insights into revenue, conversions, and audience behavior.

The result is an end-to-end solution designed for today’s marketing reality where first-party data is central, customer journeys are nonlinear, and marketers have a more efficient way to unify brand storytelling with performance-driven execution.

“Bringing email into the StackAdapt ecosystem gives our clients an entirely new way to activate their first-party data and close the loop between media and messaging. As marketers face increasing pressure to do more with less, consolidating tools and proving performance is critical. We have always believed the future of advertising lies in agility, intelligence, and connectedness, and this evolution brings that vision to life in a powerful way,” Vitaly Pecherskiy, co-founder and CEO at StackAdapt said.

“StackAdapt’s Data Hub is a game-changer. Bringing first-party data securely into one place unlocks powerful new ways to connect with the right audience, at the right time, with the right message. Activating that data across both programmatic and email campaigns? That’s amazing. What’s really exciting is how it simplifies the process — fewer silos, more clarity and visibility from first impression to final conversion across the entire platform. It’s the kind of smart, streamlined innovation that gives us a real advantage,” Carole Lawson, chief innovation officer at Marketstorm added.

StackAdapt is a programmatic advertising platform that natively integrates owned and paid media, giving marketers a privacy-first way to activate first-party data. With email marketing available in-platform, marketers can deliver consistent messaging, deepen engagement and create connected experiences from impression to inbox to impact.

