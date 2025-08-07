Spotlight On Sponsors: Panthers Make A Splash With Paddle Australia Partnership

It’s been an epic week of sports and sports sponsorship news. Melbourne Demons have parted ways with coach Simon Goodwin with three games remaining in the AFL regular season fixture. The Dees have had quite the underwhelming season, currently sitting in 12th place, six wins outside of the top eight.

Following his axing, Goodwin fronted the media, admitting his feelings.

“I was disappointed. There’s no doubt about that, but I certainly respect the board’s decision. That’s their right to make that decision,” he said.

Goodwin can hold his head high, considering in 2021 he led Melbourne to the club’s first premiership in 57 years.

Overnight, the Boomers’ campaign for the FIBA Asia Cup began with an emphatic 36-point victory over Korea. Small forward Jack McVeigh led from the front with his lights out shooting from the three point line, knocking down five from seven to contribute to his stand-alone 20 points. However, all eyes were on Dash Daniels, the younger brother of NBA superstar Dyson, who made his Boomers debut at the ripe old age of 17. He’s the youngest debutant since Ben Simmons in 2013.

Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we break down all the major sponsorship news from inside the sporting world.

On the sidelines, the action is heating up as well.

This week’s Spotlight on Sponsors features Paddle Australia teaming up with Panthers Group uniting two of the region’s most successful sporting institutions, Ford continues to drive Basketball Australia, insurance company Chubb renews its multi-year partnership with the Australian Open, Cricket Australia (CA) extends its broadcast partnership with TNT Sports and MyPlace now features on West Coast Eagles AFLW guernseys.

Paddle Australia x Panthers Group

Paddle Australia has joined forces with the Panthers Group as a platinum partner of the World Championships. This collaboration unites two of the region’s most successful sporting institutions and underscores Penrith’s place on the global sporting map. The Panthers Group will play a central role in the upcoming ICF Slalom World Championships as the official accommodation partner and official hospitality partner, ensuring athletes, officials, and fans experience the very best Penrith has to offer. Penrith has long punched above its weight in the sporting world, producing Olympic gold medallists like Jess and Noemie Fox, as well as the Penrith Panthers’ four-peat NRL Premiership run.

The 2025 World Championships are set to cement further the region’s legacy as a home of champions, with more than 300 elite athletes from over 40 nations set to descend on the Penrith Whitewater Stadium from September 29 to October 4.

With under 60 days to go, the partnership announcement at the newly opened Pullman Penrith was attended by Paddle Australia CEO Kim Crane, Panthers Group CEO Brian Fletcher, Olympic champion Noemie Fox, and Penrith Panthers premiership captain Isaah Yeo.

“Paddle Australia is proud to be partnering with such an iconic Penrith brand in the Panthers Group,” said Crane.

“This is more than a partnership—it’s a celebration of Penrith’s powerhouse spirit and our shared commitment to people, place and performance. Together, we are showcasing the best of Australia to the world and creating a legacy that will ripple beyond the water.

“We’re proud to welcome Panthers Group to the Paddle Australia team—a values-aligned partner who understands that success is always a team sport.”

“We’re proud to support the 2025 ICF Slalom World Championships and to welcome the world to the Panthers Precinct. This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to positioning Penrith as a leading destination for international sport and entertainment, with the precinct offering world-class facilities, hospitality, and a vibrant community experience,” added Fletcher.“It’s an amazing partnership—when a lot of people think about Penrith, they think about the Panthers, and to see that the whole group is supporting us is incredible,” said Noemie Fox.

“I respect and value this partnership—we’ve learnt so much from being around the players and to see how its reciprocated means a lot. I think it will be an incredible and long lasting partnership that we have.”

“Penrith has always backed its own, and this event is a great chance to get behind another group of athletes doing amazing things on the world stage,” concluded Yeo.

“I can’t wait to see the energy it brings to the community, and I would encourage all of New South Wales to get behind our Australian team athletes and come along to Penrith Whitewater Stadium.”

Basketball Australia x Ford

Ford has reaffirmed its commitment to Australian basketball, with Basketball Australia announcing an extension of their major partnership at an event on the Gold Coast.

The partnership extension was celebrated alongside Boomers stars Jack White and Xavier Cooks, Basketball Australia CEO Matt Scriven, and Ford Dealer Network representatives.

Ford and Basketball Australia remain united in their commitment to driving the future of basketball in Australia, with the renewal marking a continuation of a shared vision that champions excellence from the grassroots to the global stage.“We’ve developed a powerful collaboration with Ford Dealers, and we’re thrilled to be continuing this journey together,” said Matt Scriven, CEO of Basketball Australia.

“Our organisations share a deep understanding of basketball’s importance to Australian communities and its potential to grow even further. I want to thank the team at Ford for the role they’ve played over the past two years and for the passion and belief they bring to our shared mission.”

Ford Dealer Network’s Cameron McLeish said the partnership played a key role in helping forge closer community connections.

“We believe that sport has an amazing way of bringing people and communities together, so we’re really proud to be working with Ford and Ford Dealer Network to continue the partnership with Basketball Australia”, McLeish said.

“It lets us connect with fans from the ground up, while supporting Australia’s elite athletes and helping basketball grow even bigger in Australia. We’re genuinely excited to continue working with Basketball Australia and proud to be part of the team.”

Ford Dealer Network first joined forces with Basketball Australia in 2023, becoming a major partner of both the Seven Consulting Opals and the Boomers.

The partnership has since expanded year-on-year, with Ford becoming the naming rights partner of Ford Aussie Hoops, Australia’s national junior basketball program, and in 2024 extending its support to the national wheelchair teams—the Rollers and Gliders. Ford’s renewed commitment to Australian basketball now also includes support across all under-age national championship events and ensuring coverage across the entire development pathway, in addition to Australia’s elite Olympic and Paralympic teams.

Ford’s partnership with Basketball Australia is part of the Dealer Network’s broader commitment to supporting local communities across Australia, with $10m now invested in the last two years.

During this time, more than 200 local basketball Clubs and Associations have directly benefited from Ford Dealer engagement across a range of programs and initiatives.

Tennis Australia x Chubb

Tennis Australia has announced that insurance company Chubb has renewed its multi-year partnership with the Australian Open.

Chubb has been the official insurance partner of the Australian Open since 2020. Under the renewed agreement, the partnership will expand to include official life insurance partner, official trophy insurance partner and official travel insurance partner of the Australian Open.

This broadened scope strengthens Chubb’s long-standing support of the Australian Open and highlights the depth of its product offering across general and life insurance.

Chubb will also increase its on-court presence with integration into the fan-favourite ‘Close Call’ moment.

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with Chubb, a global leader in insurance. Chubb has been a key partner of the Australian Open since 2020, and we look forward to growing our already strong relationship,” said Craig Tiley, Tennis Australia’s CEO

“The company’s global profile, particularly in the Asia Pacific region, makes it a natural partner for the Australian Open, one of the world’s biggest sports and entertainment events.”

“We are thrilled to announce the renewal and expansion of our partnership with the Australian Open, marking an exciting new era for Chubb as we deepen our connection to this iconic event,” added Marcos Gunn, regional president APAC, Chubb.

“The Australian Open continues to innovate and raise the bar, aligning strongly with our commitment to excellence in our service to clients and partners. We look forward to our continued partnership and shared success on the world stage.” “Building on the successful partnership Chubb has formed with the Australian Open, we are proud to become the official life insurance partner,” concluded Bryce Johns, president, Chubb Life.

“As one of the world’s most popular tennis events, the Australian Open embodies the world-class standards we deliver to our customers, many of whom are passionate sports enthusiasts. Together, we look forward to creating unforgettable moments for our customers and partners and celebrating the spirit of competition.”

Chubb is also the official insurance sponsor of the US Open Tennis Championships, a partnership that began in 2020.

Cricket Australia x TNT Sports

Cricket Australia (CA) has extended its broadcast partnership with TNT Sports, ensuring fans across the United Kingdom will continue to enjoy live coverage of Australia’s summer of cricket throughout the 2025/26 season.

Under the partnership, TNT Sports will remain the exclusive broadcaster of all men’s and women’s international matches played in Australia. This includes the highly anticipated NRMA Insurance men’s Ashes and the BKT Tyres men’s limited-overs series against South Africa and India. TNT Sports will also provide UK viewers live coverage of the Australian women’s team multi-format series against India with most viewing times maximising accessibility for UK audiences. TNT Sports will deliver coverage across the UK and Ireland, ensuring comprehensive coverage for fans across the region.

Cricket Australia and TNT Sports have enjoyed a strong partnership since 2016, with previous agreements delivered under the BT Sport brand. This latest extension reflects a shared commitment to broadcasting world-class cricket to UK audiences.

“We’re pleased to extend our longstanding partnership with TNT Sports and that they will again be instrumental in showcasing the Australian summer of cricket to UK audiences,” said Todd Greenberg, CEO at Cricket Australia.

“With a highly anticipated season ahead, including the NRMA Insurance Ashes, high-profile BKT Tyres men’s series against India and South Africa, and a multi-format women’s series against India, our partnership with TNT Sports ensures fans across the UK will get great coverage and won’t miss a moment of the action.”

“We are privileged to be able to bring every ball of this much-anticipated, iconic series to TNT Sports this winter. This story began in 1882, and it never fails to deliver,” concluded Scott Young, EVP at WBD Sports Europe.

“Quite simply, the Ashes transcends cricket. This winter, we will have two great sides led by two fantastic captains in Pat Cummins and Ben Stokes who lead their teams in different styles go toe-to-toe in one of sports biggest rivalries. It will be compelling, must-watch sporting drama at its finest.”

West Coast Eagles x MyPlace

West Coast Eagles has announced the extension of its partnership with MyPlace to now include sponsorship of the club’s AFLW team. This expansion reflects MyPlace’s ongoing commitment to Australian sport and its dedication to supporting the growth of women’s football.

“We’re thrilled to have MyPlace expand their partnership to incorporate our AFLW program,” said Don Pyke, West Coast Eagles CEO. “This expansion shows MyPlace’s passion and dedication to advancing women’s sport, and we look forward to working with them in a club-wide capacity going forward.”

As part of the extended partnership, MyPlace branding will feature on key media assets, including the AFLW media polo and the media wall, enhancing visibility across press conferences, interviews, and digital content.

This strategic move aligns with MyPlace’s broader brand vision to champion inclusivity and community engagement through sport.

MyPlace Managing Director David Devoy said expanding the partnership with West Coast Eagles highlights the shared values between the two brands.

“More than 35 years ago we started in the garage of a suburban Perth home, today we a national outfit that leads in our sector, we know what it takes to build a brand from the ground up,” he said.

“We want to see the AFLW continue to grow and are excited to play a role in its success. This is about supporting opportunities for women in sport and connect with communities across Australia. As a proud Australian manufacturer, delivering energy efficient, affordable smart home air conditioning and home smarts technology, we are committed to doing our part to support the advancement of our national sport.”

By backing the AFLW, MyPlace is helping to elevate the profile of female athletes and contribute to the continued development of women’s sport in Australia.

The West Coast Eagles welcome the strengthened partnership, which will play a vital role in supporting the AFLW program and its future success.

Together, MyPlace and the West Coast Eagles are driving positive change and setting a strong example of corporate support for women in sport.