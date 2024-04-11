Spotlight On Sponsors: K-Pop Invades The Sporting World Through New NBA Partnership
K-pop continues to dominate pop culture, this time partnering with the NBA. Meanwhile, Collingwood has secured a new cybersecurity partner and Carlton United Breweries has extended its connection with Gold Coast Suns for another five years.
Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we break down all the major sponsorship news from inside the sporting world.
B&T unpacks all the latest news in sports sponsorship below!
NBA x LE SSERAFIM
The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Source Music, a label under global entertainment company HYBE has announced a multi-year collaboration that will see K-pop sensation LE SSERAFIM headline “Friends of the NBA,” the league’s celebrity and influencer program in Asia to engage fans in new and creative ways.
The collaboration between the league and the five-member girl group will celebrate the intersection of sports and music. LE SSERAFIM, an anagram of the words “I’M FEARLESS,” will attend NBA games and events, collaborate on a variety of exclusive content that will be featured on the NBA’s and LE SSERAFIM’s social media channels, participate in league promotional activities and more.
“We’re thrilled to team up with breakout K-pop sensation LE SSERAFIM, a young and dynamic group of NBA fans,” said NBA chief marketing officer Tammy Henault.
“Through this collaboration, we look forward to bringing NBA and K-pop fans together in South Korea, across Asia, and around the world and broadening the reach of our game as we celebrate this convergence of music, culture and sports”.
Collingwood x CyberCX
CyberCX signed a two-year deal with Collingwood FC this week, making it the club’s official Cyber Security partner.
At a time when the major events sector is facing increasing threats from cyber criminals, CyberCX will play an essential role in increasing Collingwood’s cyber security defences and helping to protect the personal details of the Club’s players, staff and fans. The cyber security company will also host informative sessions on cyber safety for staff and players across AFL and AFLW to help improve their personal cyber security practices.
“This partnership unites Australia’s leading cyber security company with the country’s largest sporting team at a time when the global sporting sector faces an increasingly hazardous cyber threat landscape,” said CyberCX CEO John Paitaridis.
“Together, we are reinforcing our shared commitment to helping the sports sector and our communities stay cyber safe”.
Gold Coast Suns x Carlton United Breweries
Carlton United Breweries (CUB) has had a strong connection with the Gold Coast SUNS AFL team since its inception in 2011. A new deal signed this week will extend the partnership for more than 18 years and solidify the brewery’s status as the pack-and-tap beer of choice at People First Stadium.
View this post on Instagram
“CUB has been a huge supporter of our club since the very beginning, so we’re delighted to extend this partnership through until 2028,” said Gold Coast SUNS chief executive, Mark Evans.
“The iconic Power’s brand has been synonymous with Queensland sporting success, which we aim to produce on-field in 2024 and beyond. We’ll raise a glass of Power’s to the five-year partnership extension”.
Golf Australia x New Era
Golf Australia has teamed up with New Era for a new three-year partnership that will see the apparel brand become the Official Headwear Partner across Australian golf’s peak bodies — Golf Australia and the PGA of Australia, as well as an official partner of the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and WPGA Tour of Australasia. The partnership also includes Australia’s three biggest Tour events — the ISPS HANDA Australian Open, Australian PGA Championship and Vic Open.
“New Era has a global reach in the game of golf and now is an exciting time for New Era to expand that to include Australia. New Era looks forward to working with Golf Australia, the PGA of Australia and WPGA Tour of Australasia to innovate and grow the headwear program with our unique sports lifestyle DNA,” said New Era Cap Australia general manager Simon Hibbs.
New Era is no stranger to the professional sports sponsorship world. It is already the official on-field headwear partner of several sporting bodies, including the MLB, NBA, and NFL.
South Sydney Rabbitohs x Redspot Car Rentals
Redspot was this week named the Official Car Rental Service Partner for the South Sydney Rabbitohs NRL team for the 2024 season. The deal will see Redspot engage with the club across digital channels and offer Rabbitohs Members unique benefits as part of the partnership.
“Just as we at the Rabbitohs have a focus on our Members and providing them with a strong connection to their Club, Redspot has a similar focus on their customers and providing them with exceptional service on every occasion,” said Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly.
Please login with linkedin to commentAFL NBA NRL Sports Sponsorship spotlight on sponsors
Latest News
TikTok Marketing ‘Generates $1bn In Direct Revenue’ For Businesses, Report Claims
*cough* B&T knows an industry that could do with an extra $1.1bn in revenue *cough*
Tim Tam Picks Publicis’ MSL For PR & Influencer Launch In UK
MSL said it's also keen to work on other soon-to-launch Aussie favourites VB, singlets and Holden Commodores.
eBay Takes Global Media Account To Pitch
eBay shopping around for a new media agency. Hopefully it doesn't get stung with dodgy returns policies.
TV Ratings (10/4/24): 10’s I’m A Celeb Left Chasing The Chase
Meanwhile, Nine execs are still patting themselves on the back about MAFS' ratings dominance.
Can Brand Integrations Revive A Dying Music Festival Industry?
Outside of BOGOF deals on pingers and bags, are brands the only potential saviours for Australia's festivals?
Havas’ One Green Bean Appointed To Time Out Australia Social, Influencer & Trade PR Account
One Green Bean staffers already desperate to learn what freebies they can get off the back of this new win.
Zenith Tops COMVergence New Business Rankings
Zenith's pitching team is lived up to its 'ROI' mantra last year.
UK Wellness Brand Phizz Appoints Claxon To Media & Creative Duties
It's just as well Phizz got the red London bus in the press photo, otherwise we'd have forgotten it was UK-based.
PubMatic To Bring Programmatic Video Ads To Roblox’s Metaverse
Videos of Gina Rinehart shilling crypto schemes is sure to prove a hit with Gen Zs wandering around Roblox World.
This is Flow Nabs Affinity’s Sue Cant For Head Of Investment Role
This Is Flow boss Jimmy Hyett said he "Cant believe he got Sue over the line," to much guffawing, we're sure.
Media Industry Entrepreneurs Launch Fur Media – Australia’s First-Ever Pet-Focused Media Channel
Two well-known media industry entrepreneurs have united to launch Fur Media – Australia’s first-ever pet-focused media channel. Lead image: Michael Ryan, Corey Dawson, Saskia Parton and Nic Cann Fur Media is the brainchild of Active Media Group founder Michael Ryan and Blobfish International CEO Nic Cann. It is set to revolutionise pet media in Australia […]
Tom Fogden Appointed Editor Of B&T, Team Grows Like A Virus
If you think this piece is a little self-indulgent and prone to gilding the lily, trust your instincts.
‘They Totally Misunderstand Aussie Viewing Public’ – Seven, Nine And Paramount 10 Slam Proposed Anti-Siphoning And Prominence Reforms
B&T is lobbying for the Premier League to take over the Commonwealth Games rather shaky spot on the anti-siphoning list.
Midnight Health Taps Keep Left To Deliver Healthcare To The Masses
Healthcare to the masses might sound very Marx-y, but we've been assured that you'll still need to pay for the service.
Sobering Stuff: Alcohol Marketing Body Puts Booze Brands On Ice
We expect a stiff drink calmed the fury of these marketing teams.
Ticketing Software Disrupter TixSuite Launches In Australia
TixSuite – a brand new ticketing model providing ticketing software via subscription – has launched in Australia. Under parent company Eventfinda, TixSuite’s disruptive Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) ticketing system is ready to tear up the rulebook, with the goal of fixing the broken, outdated methods of legacy ticketing services. TixSuite’s proposition offers a straightforward solution. By selling […]
Interbrand Australia & Unyoked Partner To Explore Relationship Between Creativity And Working In Nature
Interbrand Australia and Unyoked, a nature company offering remote cabin stays, have unveiled a report called The Nature of Creativity, that seeks to answer the question: Can spending time in nature and disconnecting from the normal ways of working have an impact on our originality and creative output? To put the question to test and […]
TV Ratings (09/04/2024): A Cow Invades Team Gordon As Food Stars Embark On Ambitious Task
We'd recommend the Cadbury team to take a look at last night's Ramsay spectacular, if only to learn what not to do.
Slew Of New Board Members Join Women In Media
Women in Media proudly announces the expansion of its board of directors, adding three distinguished professionals renowned for their expertise. Bridget Fair, Nicole McInnes, and Pooja Patel join the esteemed board, effective immediately, for a three-year term. Bringing a wealth of experience and insight, Bridget Fair serves as the chief executive officer of Free TV […]
Mentally Healthy 2024 Survey To Provide Insights Into Psychological Safety & Mental Health In Industry Workplace
The survey wants everyone to have their say about mental health in the workplace, not just complain about their boss.
Thrive PR Strengthens Media & Cyber Security Communications Training With Business Journalist Brad Howarth
Thrive PR & Communications has relaunched the agency’s bespoke media and presentation training services led by esteemed technology and business journalist Brad Howarth. This expanded range of services now includes a half-day program specifically designed to prepare executives to manage communications relating to cybersecurity incidents and crisis situations. Howarth will head up Thrive’s expanded training […]
Adobe Introduces Next Generation Of Frame.io Accelerating Content Workflow & Collaboration For Every Creative Project
Adobe has introduced the all-new Frame.io V4, a flexible, fast and intuitive creative collaboration platform that streamlines and simplifies workflows across content creation and production. As teams and organisations race to meet the accelerating demand for video content, creatives and stakeholders at all stages of development are slowed down by disconnected tools and systems. Frame.io […]
Genero Appoints Chris Dodson As ANZ Managing Director
Dodson gets the top job at Genero, says he dreads explaining the business to his parents.
Get In Quick Before Free Cannes In Cairns Extras Fill Up!
Can't make the French Riviera this year? Be there in spirit with a glass of rosé and linen trousers in Cairns!
EssenceMediacom’s Nick Thomas Joins Former GroupM Colleague Willie Pang At Amazon
"We're getting the band back together!" shouted Thomas as he sashayed out of the GroupM office.
“Christ Has Been Reduced To A Potato Chip”: Catholics Slam ‘Blasphemous’ Italian Chip Ad
"We're having absolutely nun of that!" said the Pope. Maybe.
Hinge Takes Dating Into The Afterlife With Refreshed Brand Campaign
Thought your dating life was dead? Turns out your not alone.
Assembled Media Sees 200% Annual Growth
Data-led media planning and buying agency Assembled Media is highlighting the importance of its people in facilitating another year of immense growth. Lead image: (L-R): Chelsea Schultz, Media Associate; Zac Chapman, Managing Director; and Sophie Morris, Graduate Intern (Assembled Academy) at Assembled Media Since its founding in 2020, the agency has experienced a 200 per […]
Cannes Lions Launches LIONS Creators Offering Learning & Networking For Creator Economy Folk
Want to learn whether to use TikTok or Reels? Head to the south of France this June!
Feet Pics No More: BCU Highlights Unconventional Financial Back Up Plans In Latest Campaign Via The Hallway
For what it's worth, B&T's never sold any feet pics — though mainly because of our hideous ingrowing nail.
Special Wins Employment Hero Global Brand Brief
Special picks up new payroll business. Finance team already said to be dreading having to learn new system.
WPP & Google Tie The Knot On AI-Powered Effectiveness & Targeting
If you get stuck on a bad date this weekend, go deep on the details of this story to send your partner scarpering.
Aussies Fall Head Over Heals With Married At First Sight
Married at First Sight season 11 increased its year-on-year audience, with the blockbuster series reaching 14.2 million people across Total TV. The latest season of MAFS, which wrapped up on Monday night with an explosive reunion episode, saw a Total TV National Average Audience of precisely two million viewers per episode. The blockbuster program recorded […]
Velocity Amps Up Frequent Flyer Points With AGL Partnership
Velocity's giving its Frequent Flyer points system wings with this new partnership.
St John WA & RSC Remind Aussies That Anyone Can Save A Life In Powerful Campaign Via 303 MullenLowe
303 MullenLowe delivering powerful road safety work here.
JOLT Data Reveals 90% Of People Think It’s Important For Brands To Improve Sustainability Practices
In shocking news, people who drive electric cars care about the planet.