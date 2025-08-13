Spotlight On Sponsors: Deals Signed Over Pints In The Shute Shield & Coca-Cola At Old Trafford

It’s been an epic week of sports and sports sponsorship news. Cricket Australia’s Westpac sponsorship has gotten off to a rocky start, with the Aussie men succumbing to a 53 run loss to the South Africans on Tuesday night.

This was the second time the men’s team had stepped onto the pitch with the red w emblazoned on their chest, and subsequently the loss resulted in the end of the nine game winning streak had.

South Africa’s Dewald Brevis led from the front for his nation, belting 125 runs off 56 balls. The 22-year-old blasted eight sixes to help him into second place for the fastest century from a South African in a T20 international.

In the NRL Telstra Premiership the Broncos season was tipped on its head in the space of 15 seconds, following a bizarre and unfortunate moment. In the 21st minute of the Broncos round 23 clash against competition heavy weights the Melbourne Storm, Xavier Coates intercepted a Broncos pass and ran 95 metres before being dragged over the side line the millimetres from scoring a try.

However, carnage ensued in back play as the halves pairing of Adam Reynolds and Ezra Mam both limped off the field with hamstring injuries, as a result of attempting to chase down the Melbourne speedster. It is extremely rare for arguably the two most important positioned players on the field to get injured in the same game, let alone in the same play.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NRL (@nrl)

Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we break down all the major sponsorship news from inside the sporting world.

The news on the sidelines wasn’t as dramatic as on the field, but there where a few brands making some noise.

NSW Rugby Union x Coopers

NSW Rugby Union (NSWRU) has partnered with Coopers, Australia’s largest independent brewery. The multi-year agreement will see Coopers become the official beer partner of NSWRU, supporting Sydney Rugby Union, Suburban Rugby, Country Rugby, and grassroots competitions right across New South Wales. This partnership brings together two brands that are connected to local communities and committed to supporting the game at every level—from city suburbs and local clubhouses to regional towns and country paddocks where rugby remains a cornerstone of community life.

Under the partnership, Coopers will support key rugby competitions including the historic Shute Shield, Sydney’s Suburban Rugby (affectionately known as ‘Subbies’) and NSW Country Rugby, ensuring the partnership reaches players, supporters, and volunteers in all corners of the state.

NSW Rugby Union CEO Peter Murphy welcomed Coopers to the rugby family, saying the partnership celebrates a shared love of community and tradition.

“Coopers is a household name with a proud history of bringing people together, just like rugby does,” Murphy said. “From local clubs to regional heartlands, rugby in NSW thrives on mateship, connection and community spirit—values that align perfectly with Coopers’ story,” he said

“This partnership will help us invest in the future of the game, enhance match day experiences, and ensure our clubs and competitions—whether in Sydney, the suburbs or the bush—continue to be great places to play, volunteer and connect.”

Coopers Brewery managing director Michael Shearer said the sixth-generation family company is delighted to deepen its support for Australian sport through this partnership.

“Coopers has always believed in the power of sport to bring people together. Rugby in New South Wales is part of the fabric of so many communities—from inner city clubs to country towns—and we’re proud to help support that,” Shearer said.

“We can’t wait to share a Coopers with fans on the sidelines and in clubhouses across the state this season and beyond.”

The partnership will see Coopers products served at local matches, community events and rugby clubhouses throughout Sydney Rugby Union, Suburban Rugby and NSW Country Rugby competitions. Supporters can look forward to special promotions, activations and opportunities to celebrate the game with Australia’s favourite family-owned beer.

Manchester United x Coca-Cola

Manchester United has signed a new three-year deal with The Coca-Cola Company, naming Coca-Cola as the club’s Official Carbonated Soft Drinks Partner in the UK and Europe.

The agreement will see Coca-Cola take centre stage on matchdays and across fan experiences, offering supporters their favourite refreshments at Old Trafford and beyond. As part of the deal, Coca-Cola secures pouring rights for Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero, Diet Coke, Fanta, Fanta Zero, Sprite, Sprite Zero, Dr Pepper and Dr Pepper Zero — giving fans a wide range of options on game day.

Fans can get their first taste this Sunday when Ruben Amorim’s side hosts Arsenal, with Coca-Cola featured in the club’s new Pop-Up Pub in the W1 car park at Old Trafford.

Working closely together, Manchester United and Coca-Cola will deliver activations, digital content and community-led initiatives designed to bring fans closer to the club and create moments to truly ‘Drink it In’.

Marc Armstrong, chief business officer at Manchester United, said: “Coca-Cola and Manchester United are two of the world’s most iconic brands, each with a proud history of bringing people together.

“We are forming a partnership that will go beyond matchday refreshments at Old Trafford – creating engaging and memorable experiences that connect our fans to the club in fresh and impactful ways.”

Elodie Peribere, senior marketing director, Coca-Cola, said: “Manchester United is one of the most iconic clubs in world football, with a legacy of greatness and a fanbase that spans generations. We’re proud to partner with the club to deliver uplifting and refreshing experiences for supporters through our leading carbonated brands, Coca-Cola.”

The deal builds on Coca-Cola’s existing league-wide partnership with the Premier League and underlines its commitment to connecting with football fans in meaningful ways.

Melbourne Renegades x Everything Fleet

The Melbourne Renegades has announced Everything Fleet as the club’s official rental vehicle partner for the 2025-26 season.

Everything Fleet is a rental provider, offering car and truck hire across Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, the Gold Coast and Ballina. With a focus on smart solutions and reliable service, the company operates with a clear commitment to integrity, honesty and respect. Everything Fleet chief operating officer, Jason Hall, said the partnership comes at an exciting time for both organisations.

“Everything Fleet is proud to become an official partner of the Melbourne Renegades BBL and WBBL teams,” he said.

“With the opening of our new Melbourne branch, the timing could not have been better to launch our partnership with the Renegades who are preparing for what’s promising to be a huge summer. We look forward to providing rental vehicle solutions to Renegades fans, members and partners over the BBL, WBBL seasons and beyond.”

Melbourne Renegades general manager James Rosengarten said the partnership is a great match.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melbourne Renegades (@renegadesbbl)

“We’re excited to welcome Everything Fleet to our growing network of partners ahead of the WBBL11 and BBL15 seasons,” he said.

“As a growing national brand with strong values and a new presence in Melbourne, Everything Fleet is a great fit for our club. We look forward to working together throughout the summer and helping connect our fans and members with their services.”

To celebrate the partnership, Everything Fleet is offering 15 per cent off rental vehicles for Renegades fans.

Hockey Australia x The Pass

Game day just got a serious upgrade for hockey players in all corners of Australia, thanks to a brand-new partnership between Hockey Australia and The Pass, an Australian hospitality loyalty programs.

In an exciting first, all registered members of Hockey Australia will now have exclusive access to special deals and perks at more than 200 iconic bars, restaurants, pubs and event spaces across Australia, through The Pass. This exclusive partnership will run until at least July 2026, with The Pass coming on board as the official hospitality partner of Hockey Australia, delivering even more value to the hockey community, both on and off the field.

“This is fantastic news for hockey players of all ages across the country and a great addition to our membership offering,” said Hockey Australia CEO David Pryles. “From a five-year-old starting through our Hookin2Hockey program to an 80-year-old enjoying the game in Masters, hockey is about connection, community and lifelong participation. It’s brilliant that our members can now extend that connection off the field at any of the venues in The Pass’s network.”

“The Pass is committed to supporting a wide range of grassroots and professional sporting clubs, so the partnership with Hockey Australia is very special to us,” said The Pass CXO, Marianne Mewett.

“We are excited for our local pubs to be the official hospitality home for Hockey Australia and all its members in the 2025/26 season, creating a space for all to socialise, debrief and celebrate together.”

As part of this new partnership, all registered Hockey Australia members will enjoy:

A $10 welcome credit to enjoy when they download and place their first order through The Pass app

An ongoing 10 per cent discount on food and beverages at participating venues when using their member access code, on top of The Pass benefits, including 10 per cent back on every purchase, birthday credits, and member exclusive specials

Victoria Racing Club x Crown Melbourne

The Birdcage is set to turn up the heat at the 2025 Melbourne Cup Carnival with the arrival of Marmont in the Birdcage, a bold new hospitality experience created in partnership with the Victoria Racing Club (VRC) and Crown Melbourne.

Fresh off its launch in December, Marmont has been serving Melbournians and visitors a taste of LA. Now, it’s bringing that same West Coast energy trackside, offering all racegoers, including the public, a premium marquee destination in the heart of The Birdcage. At the helm is hospitality figure and DJ Grant Smillie, whose signature style and global expertise will shape an unforgettable atmosphere.

“The Melbourne Cup Carnival has always held a special place for me, personally. It’s one of my favourite events in my hometown,” said Smillie.

“To have Marmont pop up this year in The Birdcage, surrounded by the iconic Flemington roses, is incredibly exciting. It gives patrons a chance to experience the glamour of what the Crown experience at the races is like, through the lens of Marmont.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Racing Club (@flemingtonvrc)

Infused with its signature Californian-inspired vibe, Marmont will serve a curated menu of refined small plates and sophisticated beverages. Drawn from Marmont’s celebrated Crown menu, the bold flavours include prawn rolls, salmon ceviche tostadas, truffle fries, paired with a classic Marmont paloma, other cocktail favourites and premium Australian wines.

Perfectly positioned with direct access from The Birdcage Main Stage, Marmont will overlook the Central Rose Garden, a brand-new location bursting with colour, fragrance, and the famous Flemington roses.

Inside, guests can expect relaxed alfresco lounge spaces and a high-energy line-up of DJs and live musicians setting the rhythm between races.

VRC chief executive Kylie Rogers said Marmont was a fresh and exciting addition to the Birdcage offering in 2025. “The Birdcage is one of the most sought-after destinations during Cup Week, and this year we’re raising the bar once again,” said Rogers. “Marmont is a standout addition with racegoers sure to embrace the vibrant social space with the perfect mix of entertainment, premium hospitality, and a touch of Californian cool.

“With Grant Smillie’s global hospitality expertise and luxury of Crown Melbourne, Marmont will be the go-to destination for those wanting to immerse themselves in the excitement of Cup Week.”