Spotlight On Sponsors: AFL Superstars Fuelling The Repco Supercars For The Next Two Years

The NBA finals tip-off this week in Oklahoma between the Thunder and the Indiana Pacers. Indiana’s quest for its inaugural Championship has already gotten off to a rocky start, encompassing more than just thunder, but also tornado-warned storms on their way to Oklahoma. Indiana will be hoping that, unlike their flight, the quest for the Pacers’ first-ever chip won’t be diverted.

Similarly, the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers are set to square off this week in the National Hockey League’s championship showdown. The 2024 NHL final rematch will mark only the 12th time two teams have faced off in a rematch. If Edmonton were able to lift the Stanley Cup after the seven-match series, they would be the first Canadian team to do so since 1993.

On this side of the ocean, South Sydney Rabbitohs winger Alex Johnston will be looking to continue to edge closer to beating a 52-year-old record of scoring the most tries in NRL history. Over the weekend, he scored three tries, adding to the winger’s total of 200, only 12 off NRL hall of famer, Ken Irvine’s first-grade record.

Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we break down all the major sponsorship news from inside the sporting world.

This week’s Spotlight on Sponsors series features AFL superstars powering the 2025 and 2026 Repco Supercars Championship, and the Hawthorne Hawks feature for the second consecutive week with a new IT partner. Shaw and Partners Financial Services commits to supporting the Coolangatta Gold for a further three years, Lenovo is named the smartphone partner for the Official FIFA Club World Cup 2025, and Peloton will be an official sponsor of the 2025 City2Surf for the third consecutive year.

Supercars x 78 Degrees & Barry

78 Degrees and Barry have entered into a partnership with Supercars for the 2025 and 2026 seasons. The collaboration positions 78 Degrees as the Official Gin Partner and Barry as the Official Vodka and Agave Partner of the racing series.

Barry, a lifestyle brand founded by AFL players Bailey Smith, Charlie Curnow, Nick Daicos, and Josh Daicos, will serve as the Official Vodka and Agave Partner. Known for its ready-to-drink (RTD) offerings, Barry emphasises low sugar, low carb, and low calorie options made with real juice and natural flavours. The brand plans to engage fans with trackside activations and collaborations involving its founders.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Supercars (@supercarschampionship)

“Barry is about making memories with your mates, and Supercars is the perfect fit for that,” said Smith. “We’re excited to get involved and bring something new for fans to enjoy.”

“Speed, good times, and big personalities – that’s the Supercars vibe, and honestly, that’s the Barry vibe too. We’re looking forward to being part of it,” added Curnow.

78 Degrees, an Adelaide Hills-based distillery, is recognised for its craftsmanship, unique native botanicals, and sustainable practices. The partnership aims to enhance the fan experience at Supercars events through activations and collaborations.

“This is about more than just putting a logo on a car—it’s about working with Supercars to celebrate local innovation and craftsmanship on one of the biggest stages in Australian sport,” said Chris Pang, CEO of 78 Degrees. “The partnerships are designed to bring a fresh and creative approach to connecting with audiences at Supercars events.”

“We’re really pleased to welcome both 78 Degrees and Barry to Supercars,” said Jamie Black, Supercars general manager, commercial.

“These are two Australian brands doing great things in their industries, and both bring a fresh, creative approach to connecting with audiences. Fans can expect to see plenty from them across race weekends over the next two seasons.”

The involvement of 78 Degrees and Barry in Supercars is expected to introduce new elements to the fan experience, with both brands focusing on activations and collaborations that highlight their unique offerings.

Hawthorn x Asta

Hawthorn has welcomed Asta to the brown and gold family, joining as one of the club’s official IT services partners.

With the club nearing the move to its state-of-the-art new home at Dingley, the Kennedy Community Centre, Asta will play a key role in establishing integrated IT services for the new facility.

Additionally, Asta will also serve as an Associate Partner of ‘The Hawthorn Network’, which continues to provide a platform for clients and prospects to leverage the expansive and influential corporate network of the Hawthorn Football Club. “We are thrilled to have Asta’s support as we move into our new home, the Kennedy Community Centre,” said Ash Klein, Hawthorn CEO.

“A world-class facility calls for state-of-the-art IT services, and we are confident Asta can support our growing needs with their emerging tech solutions and innovation.

“We also look forward to having Asta’s support as an associate partner of ‘The Hawthorn Network’, which continues to build important relationships among our corporate industry through the club’s wide network.”

“This partnership is more than just business for me — it’s deeply personal,” added Bill Angelidis, Asta Founder and CEO.

“I became a Hawthorn member 40 years ago when I first arrived in Australia, and ever since, the club has been a part of my life and my family’s story.

“We’ve stood by the brown and gold through every high and low, and to now support the Hawks as their official IT Services Partner is truly special. It’s a full-circle moment — from the stands to the inner circle.

“At Asta, we’re proud to bring our technology and expertise to a club that means so much to us. Our goal is simple: to add value in any way we can and play a small part in helping Hawthorn achieve even greater on-field success.”

For over 26 years, Asta has provided end-to-end IT services to customers all over Australia, with the Hawks now set to benefit from their innovative IT services.

Asta’s IT emerging tech solutions and services mean they are at the forefront of strategic, new tech thinking.

The Astra sponsorship marks the second consecutive week of the Hawks being featured in Spotlight on Sponsors. Last week the club welcomed a bold new addition to the brown and gold in 2025, announcing women’s fashion label KOOKAÏ as an official partner.

Coolangatta Gold x Shaw and Partners Financial Services

Shaw and Partners Financial Services has committed to supporting the Coolangatta Gold for a further three years (until 2027), bringing Shaw and Partners investment in Surf Sports up to more than $2 million over the next three years.

“The Coolangatta Gold is a hallmark event on our national surf sports calendar, and we’re proud to be working together with Shaw and Partners Financial Services as the naming rights sponsor for the next three years,” said Adam Weir, Surf Life Saving Australia CEO.

“In 2024 we celebrated 40 years of the iconic race, and the changes we’re making in 2025 are designed to reinvigorate the traditional race and provide more opportunities for more people to race.

“On behalf of the entire Surf Life Saving community we thank Shaw and Partners Financial Services for extending their partnership with SLSA, with their commitment to surf sports at a grassroots and national level.” he said.

“We’re proud to continue our partnership with Surf Life Saving Australia as we help drive the growth of surf sports nationally,” said Earl Evans, Shaw and Partners Financial Services CEO.

“The Shaw and Partners Coolangatta Gold is an iconic event, and with our Iron Series athletes competing, 2025 promises to be the biggest and most exciting yet. We’re committed to building on this momentum and taking the sport to even greater heights”.

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate added: “Every signature sporting event needs to constantly reinvent itself and the team behind the Coolangatta Gold has certainly done that this year. I’m thrilled the new format will give spectators better access to the racing and will draw in competitors from the national iron series. Congratulations to Shaw and Partners for extending their commitment to the Gold. Make a date with the action in October.’’

The 2025 Shaw and Partners Coolangatta Gold is supported by the Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland and Experience Gold Coast.

2025 FIFA Club World Cup x Motorola

Motorola has been named Official FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Smartphone Partner and will use the milestone in club football to promote the brand on a global scale, engaging with fans worldwide.

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 takes place in the United States, starting June 14, marking the start of a bold new era of global club football.

32 of the planet’s most iconic teams, from across all six confederations, will play 63 matches across four weeks, looking to be crowned club world champions. As an Official FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Partner, Lenovo and Motorola will provide essential hardware, services, and smart solutions to FIFA and all 32 qualified teams participating in the reimagined tournament. This includes advanced AI PCs, tablets and workstations, plus Motorola smartphones. These tools will help support tournament operations, content capture and collaboration, and on-the-ground support throughout the competition.

On-site marketing initiatives include Lenovo and Motorola-branded content running on field-level LED screens and stadium video board(s) before, during, and after each match. Exclusive content will also be captured pitch-side during some matches using Motorola’s most innovative smartphones to date, the Motorola razr family 2025.

“Motorola is proud to support this new global club football landmark with smarter technology,” said Sergio Buniac, president of Motorola.

“The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 represents an incredible opportunity to showcase not only the world’s best football clubs, but also the transformative potential of innovation. Through our infrastructure, devices – from smartphones to Lenovo PCS & servers, and services, we’ll help FIFA deliver a globally inclusive tournament for fans around the world”.

“The inaugural FIFA Club World Cup will mark a new era in global club football – one that is inclusive, innovative and more connected than ever before. We’re delighted to have Motorola and Lenovo joining us for this groundbreaking tournament. Their world-class technology and global perspective will help elevate the experience for fans, teams and other stakeholders,” said FIFA secretary general Mattias Grafström.

City2Surf x Peloton

Peloton has announced it will return for its third consecutive year as an official partner of the 2025 Sydney Voltaren City2Surf, supporting the fun run.

To celebrate the tens of thousands of runners hitting the course on Sunday, 10 August, Peloton will bring a range of interactive experiences to the City2Surf Expo (August 7-9) and the Finisher’s Village (August 10)—in collaboration with Peloton’s official charity partner, Beyond Blue.

In the lead-up to the event, Peloton will also offer five consumers the chance to win Voltaren City2Surf entries (one for them and one for a friend) in this year’s race, and share training tips along with an on-demand fitness class specifically designed to prepare for the epic Heartbreak Hill. Tailored and personalised training with Peloton: Peloton offers tailored training options for all major race distances, with more than 300,000 Peloton Members having already trained for a running race using the platform. As an official partner, Peloton is helping Voltaren City2Surf participants prepare and recover with the Peloton Bike, Bike+, Tread, and the Peloton App.

Voltaren City2Surf runners can train by taking Peloton’s 30-minute Aussie Heartbreak Hill Run, led by Peloton instructor Joslyn Thompson Rule. This themed run is designed to prepare participants for the course’s most infamous climb, Heartbreak Hill.

Experience Peloton live at the Expo and Finisher’s Village: At both the Voltaren City2Surf Expo and the Finisher’s Village, Peloton invites runners to ‘Ride or Run to Support Beyond Blue’. For every five-minute warm-up or cool-down class completed at Peloton’s stand, a $10 donation (up to $1,500) will be made to Beyond Blue, helping fund its 24/7 Support Service to ensure no call for help goes unanswered.

A live donation tracker will display the total amount raised throughout the day. As an official charity partner of Peloton, Beyond Blue recognises the connection between physical movement and mental wellbeing. Beyond Blue’s focus is on early intervention and supporting people earlier, so they can get well and stay well.

Also at the Finisher’s Village, runners can refresh and capture the moment at Peloton’s Snap and Refresher Station. Designed to help participants transition from race mode to celebration, the station will be stocked with post-race essentials, like hair care products, and give runners the chance to capture a post-run photo to celebrate their achievement.

“City2Surf is about so much more than crossing the finish line—it’s a celebration of community, energy, and resilience,” said Susannah Drinan, Australia general manager for Peloton. “We’re proud to return as a City2Surf partner and support runners with their training. Through our partnership, we aim to expand the understanding of the personalised fitness experience we offer, with thousands of workouts designed to get you to your goals, and a supportive community by your side when you need it.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Peloton back to the iconic City2Surf for a third year running,” said Jeremy Kann, VP, global partnerships for The IRONMAN Group, organisers of the Voltaren City2Surf. “Peloton’s energy, support of Beyond Blue, and commitment to keeping our community moving — before, during, and after the race — truly elevates the event experience for everyone involved.”

“We are grateful for this partnership with Peloton at City2Surf, as it shines a light on the invaluable connection between physical movement and mental wellbeing,” added Dr Luke Martin, Beyond Blue’s clinical spokesperson.

“Supporting people in their mental health journey through early intervention is at the heart of Beyond Blue’s work, and the City2Surf event reinforces this by emphasising the power of community, connection, and movement. Every dollar raised will go towards Beyond Blue’s free, 24/7 Support Service so that no call for help will go unanswered.”