Sports Marketers: Get Ready To Kick Serious Strategy Goals With Tech

Sports season is in full swing across Australia, with stadiums across the country alive with energy and excitement. But as inflation surges and discretionary spending tightens, are sporting organisations doing enough to attract, engage and inspire the next generation of sporting fans?

In this article, we take a look at the current economic climate and its effect on fans’ spending habits before diving into the value exchange and offering ways all sports clubs can thrive by leveraging innovative technology to create unforgettable experiences that will have fans coming back for more – even in challenging economic times.

Adapting to rapid shifts in fan experiences

The digital revolution is undeniably transforming the live sports and entertainment experience. It’s ushering in unprecedented access, interactivity and engagement with the rise of virtual venues and concerts enabled by AR (augmented reality) and VR (virtual reality) technology, the growing popularity of Esports and the emergence of NFTs, among other innovations. In fact, Australia’s sports technology sector is now worth AUS$4.25 billion, putting it equal in value with the country’s financial technology sector, according to a recent study by the Australian Sports Technologies Network (ASTN).

However, the impact of the digital revolution goes beyond enhancing the quality and accessibility of live events. It is also reshaping the business landscape of sports and entertainment, generating new and innovative business models. The integration of technology has opened up a plethora of revenue streams, allowing for monetisation opportunities that were previously untapped.

Loyal sports fans and ‘the value exchange’

The ability to adapt, innovate and create unique brand experiences will be crucial to sports clubs’ ongoing success. However, achieving this takes data. But not just any data. With evolving privacy regulations and the demise of third-party cookies looming, sports clubs need to provide a compelling value exchange to get fans to willingly hand over their personal information.

The value exchange will help them give fans what they want when they want it. This is mission-critical in today’s competitive market where instant gratification and seamless experiences are the norm thanks to tech giants like Amazon and Google who have set the bar high.

Smart sports clubs understand the value exchange with fans doesn’t always have to rely on discounts or extravagant prizes. Providing access to exclusive content and immersive sports experiences can also serve as effective incentives for collecting zero-party data.

According to a recent report on sports teams and associations, 55 per cent of fans are willing to share psychographic data like purchase motivations and product feedback with sports brands. Furthermore, half of the surveyed fans express their desire for incentives like coupons, loyalty points or exclusive access in exchange for sharing their data.

By delivering what fans want, precisely when they want it, sports clubs can transform an “unknown” audience into a “known” audience. These “known” fans present significant potential in terms of direct revenue, partner revenue and active participation – a solid victory for sports clubs.

Game-changing tactics to win big with your sports marketing campaign

1. Create rewards at a venue: Savvy sporting organisations are increasingly leveraging technology like AR and geo-mapping to drive engagement and sponsor traffic at events. This can look like placing rewards throughout a venue that sports fans can collect and redeem at sponsors’ online stores or event booths. A win-win scenario, this helps entertain and engage attendees during breaks whilst also driving greater value for sponsors and business partners.

2. Score points with your fans with AR and gamification: AR is also used by brands and organisations to deliver interactive challenges and games to their audience by inserting digital effects in real world settings. Whether it’s catching a ball or kicking a goal, AR provides a great opportunity for interaction whether your audience is at home, attending a match or in a store.

3. Tailored marketing using segmented audiences: Through digital experiences such as those mentioned above, sports marketers can collect valuable information about audiences. This data is the key to creating more relevant marketing and content tailored to a person’s interests. XRii allows businesses to create in-venue or at-home digital experiences and includes built-in analytics and insights to help understand your customers more and drive better engagement.

4. Run a contest or giveaway: Do you want to run a cash giveaway, meet-and-greet with an athlete or product giveaway? Running your contest through a high-quality digital experience helps drive entries and gather valuable information about audiences. QR codes have become a popular, fast and easy way to gain digital engagement at venues.

5. Guide attendees through the venue: AR can also be used to guide attendees through your venue with the assistance of geo-mapping. This can provide helpful directions to seating areas as well as stalls and activities. By creating an interactive map, you can highlight key sponsors and drive traffic to live events happening during breaks. This can be used in combination with location-specific rewards to help drive interactive experiences.

6. Create fan loyalty programs: In 2022, Manchester United appointed a new role — head of fan engagement. The goal was to strengthen the club’s relationship with game attendees as well as those who can’t attend live games like overseas fans. An essential part of this strategy is recognising and rewarding digital fan interactions, ultimately creating a positive feedback loop between your audience and your brand.

Striking the right balance

Leading sports organisations are already embracing the power of digital experiences to achieve a range of objectives. By embracing the convergence of in-person and digital experiences, sports clubs can amplify their reach and deepen fan connections. This involves leveraging technology to enhance the in-stadium experience with interactive displays, mobile apps and real-time fan interactions. Simultaneously, clubs must invest in robust online platforms, social media engagement and personalised content delivery to engage with fans beyond the stadium walls.

The time is now to start embracing emerging technology to keep sports a fun experience for every generation of fans, while fostering enduring connections and fan loyalty in the ever-competitive sporting industry.