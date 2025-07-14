Spinach Drives Revamped Brand Platform To Celebrate Autobarn’s 40th Birthday

For it’s 40th Birthday, Autobarn has called on integrated Melbourne agency Spinach to reinvigorate the brand and reclaim its place in the hearts and minds of drivers.

With more than 140 stores across the country and an easy-to-use online store, Autobarn, part of Bapcor Limited, is an Australian destination for all things automotive.

“We have the products our customers need and want, but where we truly win is our friendly, passionate experts,” said Megan Foster, Bapcor executive GM, retail.

“We needed to remind our customers what sets us apart. Having worked with Spinach in the past, we knew the team, the quality of their work and their unique style of getting in the trenches. That made them the perfect partner for this important piece of work.”

Using the insight that Aussies love to take care of their cars—not just the revheads—and tapping into the warmth and approachability of the business, the brand platform ‘All for the drivers’ was born.

Appealing to a diverse demographic with women making up half of the customer base, the positioning acts as an inclusive rally cry, challenging the conventions of a category that often speaks primarily to traditional car enthusiasts.

The refreshed brand and positioning are front and centre in a campaign including a 60-second TVC that will roll out across social channels in addition to 30 and 15-second versions set to appear on linear, BVOD and digital channels.

The ambitious campaign features a cast of Autobarn team members and was shot on location at a drive-in during the depths of Melbourne winter.

“To have the whole of the business so enthusiastically embrace and participate is something I’ve not encountered during my 25 years in advertising. This level of passion drives everything forward, and we love the result,” said Dom Megna, Spinach executive creative director.

In the coming months, ‘All for the drivers’ will flow through to retail executions, events and more.

“The Autobarn brand relaunch has been a long time in the making, and now we’re finally here with an amazing finished product,” added Simon Davenport, Bapcor general manager, marketing.

“There’s so much excitement and anticipation across the business to see it come to life. Our refreshed positioning goes straight to the heart of our customer pledge, to be customer-obsessed and support all car owners on their automotive journey, no matter who they are or what their needs may be.”

